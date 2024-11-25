Walter Donald Foster’s Newly Released “Sturgis Memories of an Average Missippi White Boy (1939-53)” is a Nostalgic Memoir of Childhood Adventures and Life Lessons
“Sturgis Memories of an Average Missippi White Boy (1939-53)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walter Donald Foster is a reflective memoir that captures the essence of growing up in a small Mississippi village, exploring the joys, struggles, and formative experiences of childhood.
Hernando, MS, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Sturgis Memories of an Average Missippi White Boy (1939-53),” a complex and engaging autobiographical work, is the creation of published author, Walter Donald Foster.
Foster shares, “This book is about the life of a boy up to the age of fourteen, including his family, friends, other adults, and pets in his East Central Missippi village: adventures, disasters, joy, sadness, good and bad times, suffering, sorrow, exhilaration, adversity, enjoyment, danger, safety, injuries, dangerous games (some including girls), meager living, great food, fun and love, fights, no-pads tackle football, correcting bullies, school, teachers, salvation, funeral, hard work, hobbies, wrecks, entertainment, WWII, and adult inspiration and molding.
This book gave him great appreciation and satisfaction. It is a gift to his offspring to answer the questions that were unimportant while he was alive. Walter Donald Foster is a warrior and crusader, especially defending the weak, helpless, abused, bullied, the children, the old, and the downtrodden. He speaks truth to power and is a risk-taker. His work experience varies as a laborer, union carpenter at fifteen, technician, union plant manager, and vice president of manufacturing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Walter Donald Foster’s new book invites readers to relive the poignant and often humorous moments of childhood, showcasing resilience and the enduring spirit of youth.
Consumers can purchase “Sturgis Memories of an Average Missippi White Boy (1939-53)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sturgis Memories of an Average Missippi White Boy (1939-53)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
