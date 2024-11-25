Walter Donald Foster’s Newly Released “Sturgis Memories of an Average Missippi White Boy (1939-53)” is a Nostalgic Memoir of Childhood Adventures and Life Lessons

“Sturgis Memories of an Average Missippi White Boy (1939-53)” from Christian Faith Publishing author Walter Donald Foster is a reflective memoir that captures the essence of growing up in a small Mississippi village, exploring the joys, struggles, and formative experiences of childhood.