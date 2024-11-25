Dr. Edward J. Nash’s Newly Released “The Challenge of Obedience” Explores Faith and Perseverance in Responding to God’s Calling
“The Challenge of Obedience” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Edward J. Nash is a reflective journey of overcoming personal fears, developing faith, and pursuing obedience to God’s calling through life’s unexpected turns and trials.
Jacksonville, NC, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Challenge of Obedience”, a compelling look at the struggles and growth in one’s faith journey, is the creation of published author, Dr. Edward J. Nash.
Dr. Nash shares, “From the very beginning of my Christian walk, I found myself telling God no quite a bit. This pushback against whatever God had for me was not out of rebellion against God but more out of fear. Whatever the reason, I would incessantly tell God I didn’t want to do what He called me to do. This book is a review of my early life with God. When He called me to the chaplaincy, I knew He wanted me to do it, but for me, fear of being responsible for other people made me push back from this calling. The thing I learned during this pushing back was that God was not One who would change His mind. He knows why He created you, and He knows what you are best gifted to do for Him. I was best suited in my life to be a chaplain and a minister.
This book focuses on the many times God would give me an assignment through the orders I would receive, and I would tell Him that I didn’t want to do it. Although I told God no frequently, He never took away my orders or my calling.
For God’s gifts and His call are irrevocable. [He never withdraws them when once they are given, and He does not change His mind about those to whom He gives His grace or to whom He sends His call.] (Romans 11:29)
Although I kept saying no, I knew God wouldn’t change His mind. So I faced all these fears with God and overcame many of them. I will never say I have overcome all my fears, but God made me face my fears and see what He could do when I followed Him in obedience. My prayer for you, as you read this book, is to see God as One who will not let you off the hook when it comes to what He called you to do.
God never changed His mind about me, and He will not change His mind about your walk with Him either.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Edward J. Nash’s new book provides an inspirational and candid account of embracing God’s path and the spiritual growth found through obedience.
Consumers can purchase “The Challenge of Obedience” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Challenge of Obedience”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
