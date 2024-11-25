Golden Partners with TechSoup to Help Nonprofits Scale Their Volunteer Efforts
Los Angeles, CA, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Golden, the leading volunteer management platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TechSoup, the nonprofit technology resource network, to expand access to powerful volunteer management solutions for nonprofits around the world. This partnership empowers TechSoup members with exclusive plans and discounts, making Golden’s tools for volunteer engagement, impact measurement, and operational efficiency more accessible to nonprofits of all sizes.
Golden’s volunteer management platform has redefined the way organizations attract, manage, and retain volunteers. With this partnership, TechSoup members will have access to plans that include discounted rates on Golden’s subscription packages, designed specifically to help nonprofits streamline volunteer operations, enhance community engagement, and maximize their social impact.
"We’re thrilled to collaborate with TechSoup to make Golden’s platform available to an even broader network of mission-driven organizations," said Meredith Hughes, Head of Partnerships at Golden. "This partnership reflects our commitment to equipping nonprofits with tools that enhance efficiency and foster meaningful connections with their communities. Together, we’re enabling nonprofits to focus more resources on their mission and amplify their impact."
Golden’s features include an intuitive volunteer management dashboard, real-time data tracking and reporting, automated communications, and the ability to engage and mobilize volunteers.
With the ability to connect to popular tools and nonprofit CRMs, such as Microsoft Dynamics, Blackbaud, and Salesforce, nonprofits can see a holistic view of their supporters and can guide volunteers to become lifelong supporters.
"We are very excited to have Golden’s platform available to even more nonprofits who can leverage the solution to save time and increase volunteer engagement to make a greater impact in the communities they serve,” says Shruti Ramaswami, Executive Vice President, Strategic Relationships & Strategy at TechSoup
Through TechSoup’s established network and trusted reputation, Golden will reach a vast array of nonprofits seeking affordable, effective tools to boost their volunteer efforts. Together, Golden and TechSoup are committed to removing financial and technological barriers, allowing organizations to focus on what truly matters - creating positive change.
Contact
Kelly Cristaldi
336-971-0895
https://www.goldenvolunteer.com/
