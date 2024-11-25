Golden Partners with TechSoup to Help Nonprofits Scale Their Volunteer Efforts

Golden, the leading volunteer management platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TechSoup, the nonprofit technology resource network, to expand access to powerful volunteer management solutions for nonprofits around the world. This partnership empowers TechSoup members with exclusive plans and discounts, making Golden’s tools for volunteer engagement, impact measurement, and operational efficiency more accessible to nonprofits of all sizes.