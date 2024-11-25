Hugar Foot and Ankle Specialists Merged with Weil Foot and Ankle Institute – New Associates Joined

Hugar Foot and Ankle Specialists joined Weil Foot and Ankle Institute (WFAI), a multi-physician group practice of podiatrists with over 20 locations across the Midwest in April of this year. Dr. Ronald Hugar has continued on as staff podiatrist and surgeon at his Elmwood Park, IL 60707 location, and has kept the same hospital affiliations. Recently, Dr. Nicolas Beci and Dr. Nader Sadi joined WFAI at the Elmwood Clinic. All three providers are accepting new patients.