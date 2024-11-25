Hugar Foot and Ankle Specialists Merged with Weil Foot and Ankle Institute – New Associates Joined
Hugar Foot and Ankle Specialists joined Weil Foot and Ankle Institute (WFAI), a multi-physician group practice of podiatrists with over 20 locations across the Midwest in April of this year. Dr. Ronald Hugar has continued on as staff podiatrist and surgeon at his Elmwood Park, IL 60707 location, and has kept the same hospital affiliations. Recently, Dr. Nicolas Beci and Dr. Nader Sadi joined WFAI at the Elmwood Clinic. All three providers are accepting new patients.
This exciting new association has guaranteed the same family-oriented, accommodating, experienced, and advanced foot and ankle care at our Elmwood Park location for years to come. The merger has also introduced new and expanded services including virtual registration, on-site physical therapy, digital X-ray upgrades, increased retail product options, and lower extremity MRI testing. The telephone number, 708-452-6100, and referral processes have remained the same with all calls being answered and managed by the Weil Foot and Ankle Institute’s convenient and user-friendly centralized call center operators.
New associates Nicolas Beci, DPM, and Nader Sadi, DPM have recently joined the Elmwood Park staff as well. Dr. Beci specialized in bunions, wounds, plantar plate repair, biomechanics, and sports injuries. Dr. Sadi specializes in bunions, diabetic foot care and Charcot reconstruction, rearfoot reconstruction, sports medicine, and wounds. Both Dr. Beci and Dr. Sadi are currently accepting new patients.
Together the three Board-Certified Podiatrists provide experience, innovative treatment options, and love for the community in the Weil Foot & Ankle Institute, Elmwood Park clinic. Patients can schedule with any of the three providers by visiting the website or calling for an appointment.
