Author Dwight Edwards’s New Book, "A Tale of Three Ships," is a Thought-Provoking Parable That Invites Readers to Examine Their Three Possible Paths in Life

Recent release “A Tale of Three Ships” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dwight Edwards is a compelling novel that highlights the three ships one can take throughout their life. Utilizing the three ship metaphor, Edwards reveals how everyone can either go through life seeking survival, enjoyment, or meaningful influence.