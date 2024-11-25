Author Dwight Edwards’s New Book, "A Tale of Three Ships," is a Thought-Provoking Parable That Invites Readers to Examine Their Three Possible Paths in Life
Recent release “A Tale of Three Ships” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Dwight Edwards is a compelling novel that highlights the three ships one can take throughout their life. Utilizing the three ship metaphor, Edwards reveals how everyone can either go through life seeking survival, enjoyment, or meaningful influence.
Houston, TX, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dwight Edwards, a best-selling author as well as a former professional tennis player and a highly sought motivational and inspirational speaker, has completed his new book, “A Tale of Three Ships”: an eye-opening parable that invites readers on a poignant journey of self-discovery as they explore the three possible ships they can take throughout life, encouraging them to seek their extraordinary dreams no matter what they may be.
“A Tale of Three Ships” is an extended parable about the three possible directions every person’s life will take. Using the metaphor of Columbus and his three ships, Edwards demonstrates that each individual will spend their days on one of the three possible approaches to life: the sinking ship, the cruise ship, or the battleship. The goal of the sinking ship is personal survival, the cruise ship is unbridled enjoyment, and the battleship is meaningful influence.
“As we journey across life’s waters, it seems to me that we are each given the option of three possible ships to sail upon,” writes Edwards. “Three and only three. The sinking ship, the cruise ship, or the battleship. While Columbus chose which ship each of his eighty-seven men would be assigned to, we have the freedom and privilege to determine which boat will be ours. But along with this freedom come the consequence and rewards of our choice. It behooves us then to choose wisely.
“And that’s what this book is all about. It’s a close examination of each available ship— understanding what they offer, where they are headed, and what their lasting significance will be. Most of all, it is about choosing wisely while there is still time to choose.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dwight Edwards’s enlightening narrative is an essential read for anyone seeking to better understand their potential course through life, inspiring them to take control and choose the path that best aligns with their dreams for the future. Engaging and deeply insightful, “A Tale of Three Ships” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging personal and introspective reflection on the choices that will lead to a life of true fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "A Tale of Three Ships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“A Tale of Three Ships” is an extended parable about the three possible directions every person’s life will take. Using the metaphor of Columbus and his three ships, Edwards demonstrates that each individual will spend their days on one of the three possible approaches to life: the sinking ship, the cruise ship, or the battleship. The goal of the sinking ship is personal survival, the cruise ship is unbridled enjoyment, and the battleship is meaningful influence.
“As we journey across life’s waters, it seems to me that we are each given the option of three possible ships to sail upon,” writes Edwards. “Three and only three. The sinking ship, the cruise ship, or the battleship. While Columbus chose which ship each of his eighty-seven men would be assigned to, we have the freedom and privilege to determine which boat will be ours. But along with this freedom come the consequence and rewards of our choice. It behooves us then to choose wisely.
“And that’s what this book is all about. It’s a close examination of each available ship— understanding what they offer, where they are headed, and what their lasting significance will be. Most of all, it is about choosing wisely while there is still time to choose.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Dwight Edwards’s enlightening narrative is an essential read for anyone seeking to better understand their potential course through life, inspiring them to take control and choose the path that best aligns with their dreams for the future. Engaging and deeply insightful, “A Tale of Three Ships” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, encouraging personal and introspective reflection on the choices that will lead to a life of true fulfillment.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "A Tale of Three Ships" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories