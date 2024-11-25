Zac Challenger’s Newly Released "Bittersweet Joy: The Messiah Comes" is a Prophetic Call to Spiritual Awakening

“Bittersweet Joy: The Messiah Comes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zac Challenger is a thought-provoking exploration of prophetic insights and spiritual revelations. Delving into themes of divine prophecy, societal upheaval, and the imminent return of Christ, Challenger offers readers a compelling glimpse into the future and a call to heed the signs of the times.