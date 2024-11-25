Zac Challenger’s Newly Released "Bittersweet Joy: The Messiah Comes" is a Prophetic Call to Spiritual Awakening
“Bittersweet Joy: The Messiah Comes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zac Challenger is a thought-provoking exploration of prophetic insights and spiritual revelations. Delving into themes of divine prophecy, societal upheaval, and the imminent return of Christ, Challenger offers readers a compelling glimpse into the future and a call to heed the signs of the times.
Brooklyn, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Bittersweet Joy: The Messiah Comes”: a compelling narrative that challenges readers to confront the reality of God’s divine plan unfolding before their eyes, is the creation of published author, Zac Challenger.
Challenger shares, “Are you interested in hearing what your future will be? God promised to inform His prophets that He would do nothing without telling them (Am 3:7). We all see the handwriting on the proverbial wall, right? What’s going on America is being threatened both within and without. America’s communities have had relative peace for more than seventy-five years since WWII. See, is something now about to happen?
"I heard a rumor that the world is ripe for the Messiah’s return. He is very much needed as all the long-established values, the nation’s decency, and general social order are all being challenged. What’s happening is not good.
"Does the Word of God give any direction? Where are we headed, and will God’s promises come to pass? Does the Word of God address these questions? Is there anything about to take place that you need to know? Are you too afraid to even hear what God says is about to happen? Is Christ or the Messiah’s return to earth about to occur? God’s Word does address these things. Don’t kid yourself. In God’s timetable, important events are about to take place. That’s what this little book is about. Christ’s return is near. You will be witnesses to it soon.
"Read what I have learned about this world-changing series of events about to unfold. You would be wise not to ignore it. Within a few years, things are going to make your head spin. Don’t wait for the events to happen. It would be wise to check this information out now, ahead of time, dear reader.
"This book was written because several televangelists would not address the information in it. God said through Christ, 'What I whisper in your ear, publish from the housetop' (Mt 10:27). Read it for yourself. Heed, whether you read it or not!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zac Challenger’s new book a timely and provocative work that challenges readers to consider the eternal implications of their choices. With its prophetic insights and urgent call to action, this book serves as a wake-up call for believers and non-believers alike.
Consumers can purchase “Bittersweet Joy: The Messiah Comes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bittersweet Joy: The Messiah Comes,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
