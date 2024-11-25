Charles Edmond Looney’s Newly Released "A Walk Through Life" is a Poignant Reflection on Faith and Service
“A Walk Through Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Edmond Looney offers readers a heartfelt journey through the author's life, marked by faith, love, and dedication to country. From his early experiences with Christianity to his service in multiple wars, Looney's narrative serves as a testament to the enduring power of faith and the importance of service.
Valparaiso, FL, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Walk Through Life,” a compelling memoir that examines a journey of spiritual growth, is the creation of published author, Charles Edmond Looney.
Looney shares, “Putting life in place…
"At the age of sixteen, I could see I lacked something in my life. I had gone to Sunday school for one year while I had to live with my grandmother for my fourth grade in school. I had some health issues, and she lived closer to the doctor.
"I went to a revival there for two Saturdays in a row. On the second one, I accepted Christ into my life. So since that day, I have tried to serve my Lord. Being a young boy and Christian, it was easy to be led astray while I was in my early years of military life. But in the beginning of my tour in Korea, I was in my sixth month in Korea, the war had been settled. I got a letter from a sixteen-year-old girl that I had never met. About one year and five months, we were married, so I gave most of my life so far to her and my country. The Lord took her home four years and two months ago.
"I worked for the government for over forty years and was in all the wars during that time—Korea, Desert Storm, and the Gulf in ’93. You see, I love my country and want to help keep it free, where everyone can live in peace.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charles Edmond Looney’s new book offers readers a deeply personal glimpse into a life shaped by faith, love, and unwavering dedication to service.
Consumers can purchase “A Walk Through Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Walk Through Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories