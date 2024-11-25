Charles Edmond Looney’s Newly Released "A Walk Through Life" is a Poignant Reflection on Faith and Service

“A Walk Through Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Charles Edmond Looney offers readers a heartfelt journey through the author's life, marked by faith, love, and dedication to country. From his early experiences with Christianity to his service in multiple wars, Looney's narrative serves as a testament to the enduring power of faith and the importance of service.