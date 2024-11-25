Jim Harrigan’s Newly Released "Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure" is a Heartwarming Family Memoir
“Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Harrigan is a captivating memoir that explores the joys, challenges, and rich experiences of family life, highlighting the author's personal journey and the diverse heritage of his family.
Monroe, WI, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure”: a heartwarming piece of a devoted family’s history. “Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure” is the creation of published author, Jim Harrigan, who spent his years in a little town called Fairwater, Wisconsin. At age seven, he moved with his parents who bought a resort (Lake View Inn) on Little Green Lake where he quickly learned good customer service. He married his lovely wife, Barb, as a teenager, and they are still enjoying their life together. While looking at family pictures, someone said he should write down what happened in their lives so their grandchildren would know.
He hopes that anyone who reads this book will enjoy the interesting and varied experiences in the life of a regular person (not a movie star or politician) and would think about writing their own story for their grandchildren to enjoy.
Harrigan shares, “A heartwarming story about a family and the challenges and rewards they faced. With natural-born children and adopted children, we have been blessed with grandchildren who are white, black, Hispanic, and American Indian. Readers told us it was a very interesting and entertaining book (they enjoyed the little tidbits of history) that made them laugh and cry and thanked us for sharing our story with them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Harrigan’s new book offers a nostalgic and inspiring look at family life, emphasizing the importance of preserving family stories for future generations.
Consumers can purchase “Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Harrigan’s Heritage: A True Life Adventure,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
