Darrell D. Wichers’s Newly Released "Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth" is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Purpose
“Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Darrell D. Wichers is an insightful examination of spiritual purpose, human existence, and the power of choice as a divine gift.
Vancouver, WA, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth”: a reflective look into life’s big questions about faith, spirit, and existence. “Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth” is the creation of published author, Darrell D. Wichers, who was born and raised in Bellingham, Washington, up in the PNW, growing up in a Christian family. He was drafted during the Vietnam War, but decided to enlist instead to get specialized education in electronics and served three years. He and his wife, Susan now live in Vancouver, Washington, and enjoy the more laid-back living environment.
Wichers shares, “The Reason We Are Here on Earth
"If God created us as a spirit that was meant to live forever, then why do we have to spend this time on earth in this physical form?
"We live in a temporary physical world that God created. But your spirit (who you really are) was meant to live forever, and God fused your spirit into your physical body! The question is why did God fuse our spirit into this physical form for a temporary period of time? I will answer this question and more!
"• Your Spirit—What Is That?
• Your Consciousness and Memory—Where Are They Located?
• Your Physical Death—What Will That Experience Be Like?
• God—How Do You Know God Is Real?
• Nothing That Humans Make on Earth Lasts Forever; Why?
• Is It Hard to Get to Heaven?
"The purpose of my book is to get you to think about the content in this book and whether you believe this information or not—nothing more! God did give you the right to choose!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrell D. Wichers’s new book invites readers to explore deep questions surrounding their purpose and to engage with the notion of choice as a profound gift.
Consumers can purchase “Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Wichers shares, “The Reason We Are Here on Earth
"If God created us as a spirit that was meant to live forever, then why do we have to spend this time on earth in this physical form?
"We live in a temporary physical world that God created. But your spirit (who you really are) was meant to live forever, and God fused your spirit into your physical body! The question is why did God fuse our spirit into this physical form for a temporary period of time? I will answer this question and more!
"• Your Spirit—What Is That?
• Your Consciousness and Memory—Where Are They Located?
• Your Physical Death—What Will That Experience Be Like?
• God—How Do You Know God Is Real?
• Nothing That Humans Make on Earth Lasts Forever; Why?
• Is It Hard to Get to Heaven?
"The purpose of my book is to get you to think about the content in this book and whether you believe this information or not—nothing more! God did give you the right to choose!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Darrell D. Wichers’s new book invites readers to explore deep questions surrounding their purpose and to engage with the notion of choice as a profound gift.
Consumers can purchase “Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Choices God’s Greatest Gift: The Reason We Are Here on Earth,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories