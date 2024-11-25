Michael Koski’s New Book, "Dear Ben, The Secret Life of Benjamin Franklin," Explores the Untold Story of One of America’s Most Influential Founding Fathers
Palm Springs, CA, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Koski, a residential interior designer in Palm Springs, California, has completed his most recent book, “Dear Ben, The Secret Life of Benjamin Franklin”: a captivating historical novel that delves into the life of one of America’s most iconic figures, revealing the hidden truths and unsavory details that history often overlooks.
A graduate of the UCLA Department of Theatre Arts, author Michael Koski has written ad copy, commercials, and made many short films, including “Eye Music” for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The author wrote and directed the soap, “Edge of Ajax” for television in Aspen, Colorado. As corporate vice-president, he designed advertising, events, and public relations for Design Center South in Laguna Niguel, California. As a residential interior designer, Michael’s projects have included a guest house for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as interiors for fine homes in several states.
Set on the final night of Benjamin Franklin’s life, “Dear Ben” follows the influential founding father as he plans to set his slave, Bobby, free. Initially hesitant to accept his freedom, Bobby asks Franklin to share the true, unfiltered story of his life and how he rose from obscurity to wealth and fame. As Bobby presses Franklin for details beyond the polished accounts of history, the great statesman unveils a candid look back on his accomplishments, relationships, and regrets.
“Franklin unfurls a sprawling saga of intrigue, romance, epic battles, love and loss,” writes Koski. “Bobby learns why Franklin never married his common-law wife, Deborah, or Margaret Stevenson, with whom he lived in London for fifteen years. Franklin tells a story fraught with illegitimate offspring, fathered by himself, his son, and his grandson. Who was the mother of his own bastard son, William? It is a confidence Bobby will take to his grave.
“Franklin’s towering achievements in science and diplomacy are sullied by his tragic relationship with his son. Too long oblivious to William’s treachery, he keeps him by his side as William weaves a pattern of betrayal and eventual treason. In a final meeting at Southampton, William begs his father for reconciliation and forgiveness, which Franklin fails to grant.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Koski’s book offers a thought-provoking exploration of Benjamin Franklin’s legacy, as he confronts his past and the consequences he has been forced to live with. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Dear Ben” is a must-read for history enthusiasts, inviting readers to reflect on the intricacies of fame, morality, and the lasting impact of one’s choices.
"Dear Ben" has been advertised in the New York Times Book Review, and a You Tube channel is in development. See the book's website: dearbenthesecretlife for a history of the project.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dear Ben, The Secret Life of Benjamin Franklin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
A graduate of the UCLA Department of Theatre Arts, author Michael Koski has written ad copy, commercials, and made many short films, including “Eye Music” for the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. The author wrote and directed the soap, “Edge of Ajax” for television in Aspen, Colorado. As corporate vice-president, he designed advertising, events, and public relations for Design Center South in Laguna Niguel, California. As a residential interior designer, Michael’s projects have included a guest house for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as interiors for fine homes in several states.
Set on the final night of Benjamin Franklin’s life, “Dear Ben” follows the influential founding father as he plans to set his slave, Bobby, free. Initially hesitant to accept his freedom, Bobby asks Franklin to share the true, unfiltered story of his life and how he rose from obscurity to wealth and fame. As Bobby presses Franklin for details beyond the polished accounts of history, the great statesman unveils a candid look back on his accomplishments, relationships, and regrets.
“Franklin unfurls a sprawling saga of intrigue, romance, epic battles, love and loss,” writes Koski. “Bobby learns why Franklin never married his common-law wife, Deborah, or Margaret Stevenson, with whom he lived in London for fifteen years. Franklin tells a story fraught with illegitimate offspring, fathered by himself, his son, and his grandson. Who was the mother of his own bastard son, William? It is a confidence Bobby will take to his grave.
“Franklin’s towering achievements in science and diplomacy are sullied by his tragic relationship with his son. Too long oblivious to William’s treachery, he keeps him by his side as William weaves a pattern of betrayal and eventual treason. In a final meeting at Southampton, William begs his father for reconciliation and forgiveness, which Franklin fails to grant.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Koski’s book offers a thought-provoking exploration of Benjamin Franklin’s legacy, as he confronts his past and the consequences he has been forced to live with. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Dear Ben” is a must-read for history enthusiasts, inviting readers to reflect on the intricacies of fame, morality, and the lasting impact of one’s choices.
"Dear Ben" has been advertised in the New York Times Book Review, and a You Tube channel is in development. See the book's website: dearbenthesecretlife for a history of the project.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Dear Ben, The Secret Life of Benjamin Franklin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories