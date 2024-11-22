Greenland Airports: Nuuk International Airport Opens November 28, 2024, Connecting Greenland to Global Markets

Nuuk International Airport is a 305 million USD investment in Greenland’s future, featuring a 2,200-meter runway and state-of-the-art facilities. For the first time, direct international flights will connect Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, with the rest of the world, reducing travel time, lowering costs, and creating new opportunities for both tourism and business.