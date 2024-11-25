Author Beth Woodruff’s New Book, "The Animal Jive: 5 Years Later," is a Delightful Tale That Centers Around a Group of Stuffed Animals Who Hold a Secret Dance Party
Recent release “The Animal Jive: 5 Years Later” from Newman Springs Publishing author Beth Woodruff is a charming tale that follows a band of stuffed animals who start a lively dance party in young Finn’s room one evening. But as Finn’s mother grows suspicious, they’ll need to find a way to keep their party a secret.
Sabina, OH, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Beth Woodruff, a retired Spanish teacher who helped to arrange trips around the US for high school students and Girl Scout groups, has completed her new book, “The Animal Jive: 5 Years Later”: an adorable rhyming tale that invites readers to return to the magical world of animated stuffed animals as these cherished toys try to host a fantastic dance party in young Finn’s room.
“Five years after a group of stuffed animals caused a ruckus in Max’s room, they are at it again but with several new faces,” writes Woodruff. “To join in the fun, you must open the cover of the book and read! You will be swept away into Max and Finn’s fantasy world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Beth Woodruff’s engaging tale is a delightful read from cover to cover and will transport readers of all ages as they follow along on this fun-filled tale of stuffed animals and dance parties. With colorful artwork to help bring Woodruff’s story to life, “The Animal Jive: 5 Years Later” is a perfect addition to any family’s bookshelf that promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Animal Jive: 5 Years Later” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
