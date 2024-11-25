Author Beth Woodruff’s New Book, "The Animal Jive: 5 Years Later," is a Delightful Tale That Centers Around a Group of Stuffed Animals Who Hold a Secret Dance Party

Recent release “The Animal Jive: 5 Years Later” from Newman Springs Publishing author Beth Woodruff is a charming tale that follows a band of stuffed animals who start a lively dance party in young Finn’s room one evening. But as Finn’s mother grows suspicious, they’ll need to find a way to keep their party a secret.