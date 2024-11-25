Author Brooke Stadler’s New Book, "Brisa's Day Out: Denver, Colorado," is a Charming Story of a Curious Dog Who Decides to Set Off on an Adventure to Explore Her New City

Recent release “Brisa's Day Out: Denver, Colorado” from Covenant Books author Brooke Stadler is a riveting tale that centers around Brisa, a lovable dog who views days at home as an opportunity for adventure. When her owner heads off to work, Brisa sets out to learn all about her new home of Denver, Colorado, and all the city has to offer.