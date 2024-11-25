Author Brooke Stadler’s New Book, "Brisa's Day Out: Denver, Colorado," is a Charming Story of a Curious Dog Who Decides to Set Off on an Adventure to Explore Her New City
Recent release “Brisa's Day Out: Denver, Colorado” from Covenant Books author Brooke Stadler is a riveting tale that centers around Brisa, a lovable dog who views days at home as an opportunity for adventure. When her owner heads off to work, Brisa sets out to learn all about her new home of Denver, Colorado, and all the city has to offer.
Colorado Springs, CO, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brooke Stadler, a teacher of eighteen years who has taught all over, from Georgia to Virginia, as well as Germany, has completed her new book, “Brisa's Day Out: Denver, Colorado”: a captivating story of an adventurous dog who sets out to explore her new city while her owner is away at work.
“Brisa and Sadie both love and dread their pet, and owner, leaving each day, but a day alone holds so many possibilities,” writes Brooke. “While Sadie prefers to sleep the day away in her dog bed, a day at home is the last thing on Brisa’s mind. For Brisa, a sweet, fun-loving dog, every day is a new adventure waiting to happen! Her first adventure starts in Denver, Colorado, where she sets out to learn about this new city her pet just moved to. Come along as she learns about places like Union Station, the 16th Street Mall, the famous Brown Palace Hotel, the U.S. Mint, and many more.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Brooke Stadler’s new book is a heartfelt story inspired by the author’s dogs Brisa and Sadie, and their many wonderful real-life adventures. With colorful artwork to help bring Brooke’s story to life, “Brisa’s Day Out” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to discover the incredible city of Denver through the eyes of man’s best friend.
Readers can purchase “Brisa's Day Out: Denver, Colorado” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
