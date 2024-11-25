Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s New Book, “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success,” is a Self-Help Guide for Readers Hoping to Improve Their Lives

Recent release “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success” from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD is a thought-provoking guide designed to help readers discover the building blocks needed to transform and enhance their lives. Drawing upon years of research and observations, Fandrich reveals how you can harness your unique strengths and develop a leadership style that resonates with your authentic journey.