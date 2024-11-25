Author Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s New Book, “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success,” is a Self-Help Guide for Readers Hoping to Improve Their Lives
Recent release “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success” from Covenant Books author Jill Fandrich, PharmD is a thought-provoking guide designed to help readers discover the building blocks needed to transform and enhance their lives. Drawing upon years of research and observations, Fandrich reveals how you can harness your unique strengths and develop a leadership style that resonates with your authentic journey.
Ft. Myers, FL, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jill Fandrich, PharmD, an entrepreneur who received her doctorate in pharmacy from Shenandoah University in Winchester, Virginia, and her degrees in chemistry and pharmacy from Westminster College and the University of Pittsburgh, respectively, has completed her new book, “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success”: an enlightening and comprehensive guide to improving yourself through turning failure into success and improving your character through a foundational, influential, and visionary approach.
“‘Success Is Ele-MENTAL’ builds on a foundation of a decluttered and positive, energy-filled mind and defines, clarifies, and embeds fifty successful character qualities into your programming,” writes Fandrich. “You will also be invigorated with clever ideas of how to turn a failed attempt into an inspirited success. You will even find ways to become positively approachable and think like a leader, and not only will you be inspired, you will actually be the inspiration for others! By internalizing these qualities, skills, and strategies, you will be sure to capture the attention of others and lead by your confident and influential example while leaving a footprint that is sure to impact and enlighten future generations.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jill Fandrich, PharmD’s new book is an eye-opening read that will take audiences through the steps necessary to improving their lives for the better, revealing the tools they need to overcome any of life’s roadblocks. Both interactive and engaging, “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success” is a vital resource for readers from all walks of life seeking a path to long-lasting and meaningful self-improvement.
Readers can purchase “Success is Ele-MENTAL: Basic Elements for Your Climb to Success” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
