Author Judy Quan’s New Book, "The Chrysalis Chronicles," is a Compelling True Story Exploring Themes of Transformation, Growth, Resilience, and Lasting Faith
Recent release “The Chrysalis Chronicles” from Covenant Books author Judy Quan is a powerful account of the author’s own transformative journey of resilience and growth. Inspired by the transformation caterpillars undergo inside a chrysalis, “The Chrysalis Chronicles” is a beautiful testament to the human spirit and the beauty of rebirth.
Quinlan, TX, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Judy Quan, a loving wife of forty years and a mother of four who has enjoyed success in a number of pressions, including dental assistant, paralegal, nursing, hospital chaplain, and healthcare compliance specialist, has completed her new book, “The Chrysalis Chronicles”: a poignant true story that documents the powerful journey of transformation the author has undergone throughout her life.
“The butterfly symbolizes resurrection or rebirth,” writes Quan. “What starts out as a squirmy, wormy looking caterpillar, transforms through the process of metamorphosis, after emerging from a chrysalis where it spends time developing into a beautiful butterfly. My story is one of that process, and I spent many years inside my chrysalis, preparing for my transformation.
“This is a story of resilience, faith and encouragement. It is my prayer that you can benefit from my experiences and gain encouragement to endure your own storms.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Judy Quan’s new book is a thought-provoking look at how anyone can transform their lives in order to overcome any challenges they may be facing. Deeply personal and candid, “The Chrysalis Chronicles” is an emotionally stirring tribute to the power of rebirth and the importance of having faith in a brighter future.
Readers can purchase “The Chrysalis Chronicles” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
