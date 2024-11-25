Author Margaret H. Liles’s New Book, "A Pony Called Cloudy," is an Innovative Coloring Storybook Aimed at Preventing Child Abduction Through Early Education

Recent release “A Pony Called Cloudy: A Coloring Storybook and Parent-Teacher Guide to Help Prevent the Abduction of Children” from Covenant Books author Margaret H. Liles combines fun coloring activities with essential safety lessons to address the pressing issue of child abduction in today’s society.