Author Margaret H. Liles’s New Book, "A Pony Called Cloudy," is an Innovative Coloring Storybook Aimed at Preventing Child Abduction Through Early Education
Recent release “A Pony Called Cloudy: A Coloring Storybook and Parent-Teacher Guide to Help Prevent the Abduction of Children” from Covenant Books author Margaret H. Liles combines fun coloring activities with essential safety lessons to address the pressing issue of child abduction in today’s society.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret H. Liles, a mother of four and grandmother of two who created the Patch the Pony children’s safety program in 1963, has completed her new book, “A Pony Called Cloudy: A Coloring Storybook and Parent-Teacher Guide to Help Prevent the Abduction of Children”: an innovative and interactive coloring book designed to equip young readers with vital safety knowledge about child abductions, presented in a relatable and engaging format.
“‘A Pony Called Cloudy’ is an early childhood safety educational program designed to help prevent the abduction of children,” writes Liles. “‘Cloudy’s safety rule suggestions’, for use with the ‘Cloudy’ storybook/coloring book, includes a section for teachers and a section for parents.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret H. Liles’s new book is a vital tool for fostering awareness and promoting safety amongst young children. By combining education with creativity, Liles hopes to inspire children to be proactive about their safety while enjoying the charming adventures of Cloudy.
Readers can purchase “A Pony Called Cloudy: A Coloring Storybook and Parent-Teacher Guide to Help Prevent the Abduction of Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘A Pony Called Cloudy’ is an early childhood safety educational program designed to help prevent the abduction of children,” writes Liles. “‘Cloudy’s safety rule suggestions’, for use with the ‘Cloudy’ storybook/coloring book, includes a section for teachers and a section for parents.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret H. Liles’s new book is a vital tool for fostering awareness and promoting safety amongst young children. By combining education with creativity, Liles hopes to inspire children to be proactive about their safety while enjoying the charming adventures of Cloudy.
Readers can purchase “A Pony Called Cloudy: A Coloring Storybook and Parent-Teacher Guide to Help Prevent the Abduction of Children” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories