Author Verna York’s New Book, "Second Thoughts," is a Collection of Stories That Delve Into Life’s Complexities as They Reflect Upon the Trials and Triumphs of Existence
Recent release “Second Thoughts” from Page Publishing author Verna York is a series of short stories that invite readers to embark on a thought-provoking journey through the intricacies of life, exploring the themes of justice, perception, the pursuit of the American dream, emotional resilience, and the joys of retirement.
Hope Mills, NC, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Verna York, a resident of South Carolina, has completed her new book, “Second Thoughts”: a gripping and poignant assortment of short stories that challenges readers to reconsider their perspectives on life while considering the complexities of human existence and the trials and pitfalls that shape one’s life.
Over the course of her thirty-year career, author Verna York worked as an administrative specialist in various industries. Her hobbies include writing, reading, sewing, and caring for her two dogs, Gizmo and Lady. Above all, her favorite pastime is spending precious moments with her children and grandchildren.
“Second Thoughts” is a collection that spans a wide range of themes and emotions, each story offering a unique and thought-provoking perspective on the human experience. From the pursuit of justice to the power of perception, York's narratives are as diverse as they are compelling, inviting readers to reflect on their own beliefs and values.
Published by Page Publishing, Verna York’s engaging series will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they experience the highs and lows of the human condition, witnessing searing examinations of real-world issues as well as poignant reflections on life’s most joyous moments. With every story, “Second Thoughts” demonstrates the author’s mastery of writing, delivering a collection of stories that will leave readers questioning their own beliefs and values long after they've turned the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Second Thoughts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
