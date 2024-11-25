Author Julia Burgwinkel’s New Book, "Bye-Bye, Binky," is a Heartwarming Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Learn to Let Go of Her Trusted Binky as She Grows Up

Recent release “Bye-Bye, Binky” from Page Publishing author Julia Burgwinkel is a touching and relatable tale that gently guides young readers through the emotional journey of saying goodbye to a cherished comfort item. With endearing illustrations and a heartfelt narrative, Burgwinkel’s book inspires children to embrace growth, independence, and new adventures.