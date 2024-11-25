Author Elaine De Well’s New Book, "Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place," Follows a Young Leprechaun Who Must Find the Perfect Hiding Spot for Her Gold

Recent release “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place” from Page Publishing author Elaine De Well invites young readers on a magical journey with Elainealauna Leprechauna as she searches for the perfect yellow hiding spot for her pot of gold. This engaging tale encourages creativity and problem-solving, making it a must-read for kids and their families.