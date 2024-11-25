Author Elaine De Well’s New Book, "Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place," Follows a Young Leprechaun Who Must Find the Perfect Hiding Spot for Her Gold
Recent release “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place” from Page Publishing author Elaine De Well invites young readers on a magical journey with Elainealauna Leprechauna as she searches for the perfect yellow hiding spot for her pot of gold. This engaging tale encourages creativity and problem-solving, making it a must-read for kids and their families.
Omaha, NE, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Elaine De Well, a retired elementary teacher who loved reading to her students, has completed her new book, “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place”: a captivating story that takes readers on a whimsical adventure with Elainealauna Leprechauna as she embarks on a quest to find the ideal place to hide her treasured pot of gold.
“Elainealauna Leprechauna must hide the pot of gold that lies at the end of the rainbow,” writes De Well. “How many hiding places can you think of? See if you can help her figure out the perfect yellow hiding place.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elaine De Well’s riveting tale was inspired by one of the author’s students, who asked if all leprechauns were boys, which sparked her imagination to dream up a story about a girl leprechaun. By combining playful storytelling with educational elements, “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place” will help to foster a love of reading and critical thinking in young minds, making it an ideal addition to any child's library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Elainealauna Leprechauna must hide the pot of gold that lies at the end of the rainbow,” writes De Well. “How many hiding places can you think of? See if you can help her figure out the perfect yellow hiding place.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elaine De Well’s riveting tale was inspired by one of the author’s students, who asked if all leprechauns were boys, which sparked her imagination to dream up a story about a girl leprechaun. By combining playful storytelling with educational elements, “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place” will help to foster a love of reading and critical thinking in young minds, making it an ideal addition to any child's library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Elainealauna Leprechauna and the Yellow Hiding Place” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories