Author Zachary Brigante’s New Book, "The Cycle of Consequence: Why God Created Sin on Purpose," Discusses the Complicated Relationship Between Sin and Love
Recent release “The Cycle of Consequence: Why God Created Sin on Purpose” from Page Publishing author Zachary Brigante, PhD dives into what living a Christian life based on such revelations would look like, including what it reveals about who God is and how humans may have been misperceiving the nature of His creation all along.
Barton, VT, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Zachary Brigante, PhD, an autistic polymath, has completed his new book, “The Cycle of Consequence: Why God Created Sin on Purpose”: a fascinating work that explores the surprising connection between sin and love through the lens of Christianity.
Why does evil and suffering exist in the world? Why would a God of unconditional love allow such a thing, or even worse, why would such a God craft such a system into His creation? Poking around into all types of answers, Dr. Zachary Brigante eventually discovered an amazing connection between sin and love: that sin is the natural consequence of a universe where love is its grand design. He calls it the Cycle of Consequence.
Author Zachary Brigante, PhD, lives in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. Known colloquially as Dr. Z, he is currently working with adolescents and children on managing their fears, anxieties, and frustrations. He received his doctorate from Aberdeen University in Scotland, focusing on emotion science, neurology, and systematic theology to determine a biological foundation for what the Bible defines as original sin. A happily married father of three daughters, his favorite hobbies are deep conversation and puzzle games. Brigante is currently working on becoming a licensed counselor to better serve and educate on issues of fear, sin, and autism.
Brigante writes, “I wrote this book to answer questions I’ve pondered for most of my life and have spent years of research answering. The first question I had was about evil and suffering in the world. Why does it exist? What is it doing here? Why would a God of unconditional love allow such a thing, or even worse, why would such a God craft such a system into His creation?”
Published by Page Publishing, Zachary Brigante’s compelling work is ideal for readers questioning the systems of the world and attempting to live a godly life.
