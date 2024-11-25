Author Edward Clarke Wentz’s New Book, “Autobiography of Edward Clarke Wentz: ‘The “Dash” Gave Me a Wonderful Life!’ 1941-????,” is a Fascinating and Heartfelt Memoir
Recent release “Autobiography of Edward Clarke Wentz: ‘The “Dash” Gave Me a Wonderful Life!’ 1941-????” from Page Publishing author Edward Clarke Wentz is a poignant memoir sharing personal anecdotes and life lessons learned from the author’s lived experiences. With humor and humility, Wentz offers readers a powerful message about living a full, rewarding life in any era.
Menifee, CA, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Edward Clarke Wentz, a fine musician all his life who has influenced thousands of young people to experience the joy of making music, has completed his new book, “Autobiography of Edward Clarke Wentz: ‘The “Dash” Gave Me a Wonderful Life!’ 1941-????”: a riveting and deeply personal account that takes readers on an inspiring and often humorous journey through the author’s extraordinary life. This memoir is a reflection on what it means to live in the “dash”—the time between the two pivotal dates of birth and death—and how one can make the most of that time, regardless of the challenges that come their way.
“Every person has been given two very important dates in their lives,” writes Wentz. “The first is the year of their birth. The second is the year of their death. If you are reading this, you have not reached the second date! But you do possess the very important “dash” that will go between these two major dates that you are living with right now. When you receive the second and final date, your life is over! It is that “dash” that this book is all about and what this author has experienced in his current long life of eighty-three years and still going strong.
“I will take you along on my journey of all the things I have done from crazy to dumb as a forward to maybe inspire you or people you know to do some of the same. The incredibly difficult ride for young people today is going to be tough, and the more opportunities opened to them might just help them have a rewarding life as good or better than mine.”
Published by Page Publishing, Edward Clarke Wentz’s engaging memoir is a testament to living fully and embracing life’s unpredictability. Blending together the perfect mix of humor and sincerity, Wentz’s story will challenge readers to reflect upon their own lives, encouraging them to make the most of their own “dash”.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Autobiography of Edward Clarke Wentz: ‘The “Dash” Gave Me a Wonderful Life!’ 1941-????” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
