Skyward Introduces Artificial Traffic Detector to Combat SMS AIT

Skyward is proud to present the Artificial Traffic Detector, a cutting-edge solution designed to combat the growing threat of Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) for SMS providers. This innovative service enables the swift detection and blocking of AIT campaigns at their onset, safeguarding against further damage. By implementing this solution, SMS providers can maintain high levels of traffic quality and shield their enterprise customers from potential financial losses.