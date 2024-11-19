Skyward Introduces Artificial Traffic Detector to Combat SMS AIT
Skyward is proud to present the Artificial Traffic Detector, a cutting-edge solution designed to combat the growing threat of Artificially Inflated Traffic (AIT) for SMS providers. This innovative service enables the swift detection and blocking of AIT campaigns at their onset, safeguarding against further damage. By implementing this solution, SMS providers can maintain high levels of traffic quality and shield their enterprise customers from potential financial losses.
Tashkent, Uzbekistan, November 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Artificial Traffic Detector (ATD) operates as a cloud API service, seamlessly integrating with any SMS platform through a standard HTTP interface. By directing SMS traffic to ATD for analysis in real-time, operators can accurately assess the likelihood of AIT. The solution accumulates statistical data on flow for each small timeframe, identifies traffic patterns, and makes intelligent decisions. This proactive approach allows for quickly detecting the start of AIT campaigns and blocking them near the beginning.
Utilizing an intelligent algorithm, ATD boasts an impressive detection accuracy rate of 85-95%, with ongoing enhancements to further refine. Along with this advanced functionality, the solution introduces minimal delay (less than 1 second) to the SMS transmission process, maintaining efficiency and reliability. Meanwhile, the cloud nature of ATD provides a high MPS and can process more than 1000 messages per second, scalable depending on the operator's needs.
Acting as an HTTP vendor, ATD prioritizes security and privacy, maintaining a secure connection throughout the process without storing any user data or statistics vulnerable to cyber threats. Thus, it completely complies with GDPR requirements and can be hosted in any region or country to meet legal requirements.
"We are aware that the threat of artificial traffic is growing steadily, and its influence on the SMS industry is really destructive. That is why it was a great challenge for us to give operators reliable protection against this threat. ATD was conceived as a solution that protects not only SMS providers but also their partners and enterprise customers from financial losses." - Artem Suzdaltsev, Product Manager at Skyward
To find more information about the Artificial Traffic Detector and claim its one-month free trial, please visit its product page (https://skyward.cc/sms_ait_detector) or contact us at info@skyward.cc.
Contact
SkywardContact
Daria Gorbacheva
+79601782545
skyward.cc
