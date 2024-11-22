ChromaDiverse to Unveil the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project with Live Webinar on December 4, 2024
San Fancisco, CA, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, from 11 AM to 12 PM PST, ChromaDiverse will host a special webinar unveiling the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project Portal—a comprehensive digital archive dedicated to celebrating 60 years of the Oakland Ballet Company (OBC). This event offers an exclusive virtual tour for OBC alumni, fans, and supporters to dive deep into the Company’s rich dance history.
The new Portal, powered by ChromaDiverse, provides robust search capability in a user-friendly format. The Oakland Ballet Legacy Project is an online database of historical images, programs, documents, press and video files. This living archive created in partnership with the Ronn Guidi Foundation for Dance, the Oakland Ballet Company, and ChromaDiverse includes over:
2,100 Artists, Production and Administrative Staff
392 OBC Performance Titles
1200+ Programs
400+ Photographs
124 Videos
With guest speakers OBC alumni Gianna Davy and Philip Scharper, as well as Tim Lake from the Bay Area Video Coalition (BAVC), OBC alumni and its supporters are encouraged to attend to see a demonstration of the OBC Legacy Project Portal. The webinar will highlight the significance of preserving OBC’s history.
The webinar is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP.
Event Details:
Title: Unveiling the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project: A Journey Through 60 Years of Dance History
Date and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 11 AM – 12 PM PST
Location: Virtual Webinar on Zoom
Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ghSjwfD0RaSedi3z7T2azA#/registration
This is a unique opportunity for dance enthusiasts, journalists and OBC alumni to understand the important legacy of one of California’s most enduring ballet companies.
About ChromaDiverse
ChromaDiverse (CD), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit archival services company, that helps performing arts organizations preserve, protect, and present their artistic legacies. Founded by Judy Tyrus in 2019, CD offers support services and digital tools optimized to enable the presentation of dance and performing arts company’s historical media in an online and searchable format.
Though well-funded dance groups can hire an archivist, most cannot. This leaves an organization’s valuable dance history inaccessible in basements and storage rooms. The survival of the archives is of particular concern for companies that emphasize the works of undervalued artists. When information and artifacts are not preserved, these organizations’ accomplishments risk being lost. CD provides solutions to the challenges in archive management for the arts. Visit chromadiverse.org to learn more.
About the Oakland Ballet Company
Founded in 1965, Oakland Ballet Company (OBC) is currently celebrating a 59-year legacy of presenting exciting, vibrant, and accessible dance in the East Bay. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Graham Lustig since 2010, OBC is committed to artistic excellence and serving as a leader in the Bay Area arts community. OBC’s programs engage a diverse range of community members through the commissioning of vibrant new works, innovative collaborations with artists from all over the world, and compelling educational programs that cultivate the next generation of dance supporters and performers.
OBC is a non-profit performing arts organization that reflects the rich diversity of Oakland and the greater East Bay. The mission of the Oakland Ballet Company is to provide accessible, relevant, and exciting dance for our diverse community.
OBC is an Isadora Duncan award-winning and critically acclaimed dance company with a diverse professional performing company, an outstanding educational program that enables thousands of students and youth to experience and appreciate the art of dance, plus an academy dedicated to training the next generation of dancers. oaklandballet.org
About Ronn Guidi Foundation for Dance
The Ronn Guidi Foundation for Dance was created in 2016 to continue the work of Founding Artistic Director of the Oakland Ballet Company, Ronn Guidi.
During his years at the company’s helm, Ronn Guidi brought back to the stage lost ballets of the Ballet Russes era, 1909–1929. Created by Sergei Diaghilev, they brought forth a new vision of dance to Europe through choreography, scenic design, costume, lighting, story and music.
In 2001, following his retirement from the Oakland Ballet Company, Mr. Guidi formed The Ronn Guidi Foundation for the Performing Arts to support the artistic and professional development of pre-professional dancers and to continue to bring ballet to the community. He successfully mounted his signature ballets including The Nutcracker, The Secret Garden, and an evening of ballets from the Diaghilev period.
In addition to supporting the OBC Legacy Project, the Foundation endeavors to showcase performances of Ballet Russes era ballets, as well as other early 20th century masterworks, keeping alive the innovative vision created by Sergei Diaghilev and other master choreographers. www.ronnguidifoundationfordance.org
Contact:
Judy Tyrus,
Founder & CEO, ChromaDiverse
e: judytyrus@chromadiverse.com
The new Portal, powered by ChromaDiverse, provides robust search capability in a user-friendly format. The Oakland Ballet Legacy Project is an online database of historical images, programs, documents, press and video files. This living archive created in partnership with the Ronn Guidi Foundation for Dance, the Oakland Ballet Company, and ChromaDiverse includes over:
2,100 Artists, Production and Administrative Staff
392 OBC Performance Titles
1200+ Programs
400+ Photographs
124 Videos
With guest speakers OBC alumni Gianna Davy and Philip Scharper, as well as Tim Lake from the Bay Area Video Coalition (BAVC), OBC alumni and its supporters are encouraged to attend to see a demonstration of the OBC Legacy Project Portal. The webinar will highlight the significance of preserving OBC’s history.
The webinar is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP.
Event Details:
Title: Unveiling the Oakland Ballet Legacy Project: A Journey Through 60 Years of Dance History
Date and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 11 AM – 12 PM PST
Location: Virtual Webinar on Zoom
Register: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ghSjwfD0RaSedi3z7T2azA#/registration
This is a unique opportunity for dance enthusiasts, journalists and OBC alumni to understand the important legacy of one of California’s most enduring ballet companies.
About ChromaDiverse
ChromaDiverse (CD), is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit archival services company, that helps performing arts organizations preserve, protect, and present their artistic legacies. Founded by Judy Tyrus in 2019, CD offers support services and digital tools optimized to enable the presentation of dance and performing arts company’s historical media in an online and searchable format.
Though well-funded dance groups can hire an archivist, most cannot. This leaves an organization’s valuable dance history inaccessible in basements and storage rooms. The survival of the archives is of particular concern for companies that emphasize the works of undervalued artists. When information and artifacts are not preserved, these organizations’ accomplishments risk being lost. CD provides solutions to the challenges in archive management for the arts. Visit chromadiverse.org to learn more.
About the Oakland Ballet Company
Founded in 1965, Oakland Ballet Company (OBC) is currently celebrating a 59-year legacy of presenting exciting, vibrant, and accessible dance in the East Bay. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Graham Lustig since 2010, OBC is committed to artistic excellence and serving as a leader in the Bay Area arts community. OBC’s programs engage a diverse range of community members through the commissioning of vibrant new works, innovative collaborations with artists from all over the world, and compelling educational programs that cultivate the next generation of dance supporters and performers.
OBC is a non-profit performing arts organization that reflects the rich diversity of Oakland and the greater East Bay. The mission of the Oakland Ballet Company is to provide accessible, relevant, and exciting dance for our diverse community.
OBC is an Isadora Duncan award-winning and critically acclaimed dance company with a diverse professional performing company, an outstanding educational program that enables thousands of students and youth to experience and appreciate the art of dance, plus an academy dedicated to training the next generation of dancers. oaklandballet.org
About Ronn Guidi Foundation for Dance
The Ronn Guidi Foundation for Dance was created in 2016 to continue the work of Founding Artistic Director of the Oakland Ballet Company, Ronn Guidi.
During his years at the company’s helm, Ronn Guidi brought back to the stage lost ballets of the Ballet Russes era, 1909–1929. Created by Sergei Diaghilev, they brought forth a new vision of dance to Europe through choreography, scenic design, costume, lighting, story and music.
In 2001, following his retirement from the Oakland Ballet Company, Mr. Guidi formed The Ronn Guidi Foundation for the Performing Arts to support the artistic and professional development of pre-professional dancers and to continue to bring ballet to the community. He successfully mounted his signature ballets including The Nutcracker, The Secret Garden, and an evening of ballets from the Diaghilev period.
In addition to supporting the OBC Legacy Project, the Foundation endeavors to showcase performances of Ballet Russes era ballets, as well as other early 20th century masterworks, keeping alive the innovative vision created by Sergei Diaghilev and other master choreographers. www.ronnguidifoundationfordance.org
Contact:
Judy Tyrus,
Founder & CEO, ChromaDiverse
e: judytyrus@chromadiverse.com
Contact
ChromaDiverseContact
Judy Tyrus
(917) 797-1726
https://chromadiverse.org/
Judy Tyrus
(917) 797-1726
https://chromadiverse.org/
Categories