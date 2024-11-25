Author Tibrea Robinson’s New Book "The Strawberry Plains Strangler" Follows an Investigative Journalist Who Tries to Discover Who Has Been Terrorizing a Small, Cozy Town

Recent release “The Strawberry Plains Strangler” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Tibrea Robinson is a riveting thriller that centers around investigative journalist Wilhelmina Davies as she works to uncover who a vicious serial strangler could be. But even after he is apprehended, strange occurrences around town lead her to suspect something much larger is at play.