Author Tibrea Robinson’s New Book "The Strawberry Plains Strangler" Follows an Investigative Journalist Who Tries to Discover Who Has Been Terrorizing a Small, Cozy Town
Recent release “The Strawberry Plains Strangler” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Tibrea Robinson is a riveting thriller that centers around investigative journalist Wilhelmina Davies as she works to uncover who a vicious serial strangler could be. But even after he is apprehended, strange occurrences around town lead her to suspect something much larger is at play.
Morris Chapel, TN, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tibrea Robinson, who holds an administrative assistant diploma from Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crump, has completed her new book, “The Strawberry Plains Strangler”: a compelling mystery novel that follows the investigation into the identity of a serial killer that has descended upon a small, unsuspecting town, and the haunting connection he may have to something more supernatural.
“On Halloween night in the small town of Strawberry Plains, a series of strangling incidents occur, just as children are trick-or-treating,” shares Robinson. “More strangling incidents occur over the next several days, leading Sherlock Holmes-obsessed investigative journalist Wilhelmina Davies to visit multiple neighborhoods—despite bad storms and the huge risk to her personal safety—to try to get to the bottom of the incidents and find the strangler. She is assisted by a black cat, whom she spots in photographs at each of the crime scenes. The cat helps her by delivering notes to her from the strangler, and it eventually leads her to the strangler at her own home, though she survives a strangling attempt by stabbing the strangler in the stomach.
“Wilhelmina meets the strangler, Michael Seabury, at the hospital at his request, though he refuses to provide her with a motive for his killings. However, after she leaves, he breaks out of the hospital and catches up with her on the sidewalk outside the hospital while holding a tube in his hands. But while she looks at a car crash that happened behind her, Michael vanishes.
“After he vanishes, weird things happen in the town. While Wilhelmina follows the black cat to Old Parish Church, a bad storm gets worse, and she hears rustling in the trees, a shotgun being fired, a woman screaming, and owls hooting. The church would be even more haunting as it was long marred by a death there in 1501 of a pastor who died alone in the church under suspicious circumstances and strangely had symbols carved into his body with a knife. All over the walls inside the church were written pleas from desperate congregants, including 'HELP ME,' 'SAVE ME FROM THE DEVIL,' and 'GOD, IF THIS IS MY LIFE, I WANT OUT.' At times, Wilhelmina sees and hears children running around and playing outside of the church with one holding up a sign with a written message on it, the children being the ghosts of four children who died hundreds of years earlier.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Tibrea Robinson’s enthralling tale will captivate audiences as they follow along on Wilhelmina’s journey to apprehend the strangler and discover what his connection is to the mysterious events happening all over town. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Robinson weaves an unrelenting thriller that will keep the pages turning, promising to leave readers on the edge of their seats, right up until the shocking finale.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Strawberry Plains Strangler" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
