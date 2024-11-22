Day Block Brewing Hosts Sports Legends Meet & Greet Tommy Kramer & Jim McMahon
Headlining the event are former NFL quarterbacks Tommy Kramer (Minnesota Vikings) and Jim McMahon (Chicago Bears), known for their legendary careers and rivalry. Joining them are two special guests: Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration for the beloved football movie Rudy, and Maris Valainis, remembered for his role in the classic basketball film Hoosiers.
Minneapolis, MN, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Day Block Brewing Company is set to bring sports fans a chance to meet with Sports Legends Meet & Greet event this Sunday, November 24, 2024. Signing event times (10 AM – 12 PM) will feature a lineup of celebrated athletes and iconic figures from sports and film. Following the signing, watch the Vikings vs. Bears on large screen TVs from 12PM – 3PM.
Guests will have the opportunity to meet these icons, hear their stories, and collect autographs. The event promises to celebrate sports and entertainment history in a unique and intimate setting, combining Day Block Brewing's vibrant atmosphere with a memorable fan experience.
Located in downtown Minneapolis, Day Block Brewing is known for its craft beers, delicious food, and live music events. This Meet & Greet offers a perfect Sunday outing for sports enthusiasts and movie buffs alike.
Tickets & Details:
Location: Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis, MN
Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
For ticket information and event updates, visit the official Day Block Brewing website.
Celebrate the legends who’ve inspired generations both on and off the field.
Contact
Jeff Hahn
612-617-7793
dayblockbrewing.com
