Day Block Brewing Hosts Sports Legends Meet & Greet Tommy Kramer & Jim McMahon

Headlining the event are former NFL quarterbacks Tommy Kramer (Minnesota Vikings) and Jim McMahon (Chicago Bears), known for their legendary careers and rivalry. Joining them are two special guests: Rudy Ruettiger, the inspiration for the beloved football movie Rudy, and Maris Valainis, remembered for his role in the classic basketball film Hoosiers.