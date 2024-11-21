GVN Releasing Launches Mentorship & Internship Program for Emerging Creators in Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA, November 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- GVN Releasing proudly announces the launch of its Mentorship and Internship Program, a transformative social impact initiative designed to cultivate diverse talent within the entertainment industry. This program is dedicated to empowering young, promising writers, directors, and filmmakers from underrepresented backgrounds, providing them with the skills, guidance, and exposure necessary to succeed in film and media.
Through hands-on learning experiences, creative workshops, and personalized mentorship sessions with industry veterans, participants will gain practical expertise, build valuable networks, and develop a profound understanding of how storytelling can drive cultural and social change. This initiative aligns with GVN Releasing’s commitment to fostering an inclusive entertainment landscape by supporting emerging voices that can inspire audiences and elevate narratives.
“Diversity and inclusion are essential to the future of storytelling,” said Geno Taylor, Founder/CEO of GVN Releasing. “We are committed to nurturing the next generation of storytellers, providing them with a foundation to create meaningful content that resonates globally.”
Applications Open Now
Aspiring filmmakers and content creators passionate about crafting impactful stories are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive, innovative environment. Applications are currently open, with more information available on the GVN Releasing website.
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Robert Parada
GVN Releasing
Email: robert@gvnreleasing.com
About GVN Releasing
GVN Releasing is a leading independent film distribution company dedicated to producing and promoting high-quality films that celebrate diverse perspectives. With a strong commitment to impactful storytelling, GVN Releasing continues to expand its role as a champion of emerging talent and transformative narratives in the entertainment industry.
Join Them in Shaping the Future of Storytelling
For details on the Mentorship and Internship Program and to apply, visit GVNReleasing.com
Through hands-on learning experiences, creative workshops, and personalized mentorship sessions with industry veterans, participants will gain practical expertise, build valuable networks, and develop a profound understanding of how storytelling can drive cultural and social change. This initiative aligns with GVN Releasing’s commitment to fostering an inclusive entertainment landscape by supporting emerging voices that can inspire audiences and elevate narratives.
“Diversity and inclusion are essential to the future of storytelling,” said Geno Taylor, Founder/CEO of GVN Releasing. “We are committed to nurturing the next generation of storytellers, providing them with a foundation to create meaningful content that resonates globally.”
Applications Open Now
Aspiring filmmakers and content creators passionate about crafting impactful stories are encouraged to apply for this unique opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive, innovative environment. Applications are currently open, with more information available on the GVN Releasing website.
For press inquiries or additional information, please contact:
Robert Parada
GVN Releasing
Email: robert@gvnreleasing.com
About GVN Releasing
GVN Releasing is a leading independent film distribution company dedicated to producing and promoting high-quality films that celebrate diverse perspectives. With a strong commitment to impactful storytelling, GVN Releasing continues to expand its role as a champion of emerging talent and transformative narratives in the entertainment industry.
Join Them in Shaping the Future of Storytelling
For details on the Mentorship and Internship Program and to apply, visit GVNReleasing.com
Contact
GVN ReleasingContact
Robert Parada
424-238-1862
gvnreleasing.com
Robert Parada
424-238-1862
gvnreleasing.com
Categories