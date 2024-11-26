Betty Stephens’s New Book, "Big Dog," Follows a Lone Female Detective Who Must Find Out Which of the Former Criminals She Helped Put Away is Out for Revenge Against Her
Mt. Airy, MD, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Betty Stephens, a loving mother and grandmother who worked for twenty years at a supermarket and is now retired, has completed her most recent book, “Big Dog”: a thrilling mystery novel that centers around Jamie Brown, a female detective who discovers one of the many criminals she has helped put behind bars is now seeking revenge by any means necessary.
“Jamie Brown is a young detective in a small town,” writes Betty. “She is the only woman detective in the squad. Jamie has helped to put away many criminals. Little did she know that one of these people wanted to see her dead.”
Published by Fulton Books, Betty Stephens’s book will take readers on a compelling journey as they follow Jamie’s desperate search for whoever is out to get her. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Big Dog” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leading to a shocking conclusion they’ll never see coming.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Big Dog” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
