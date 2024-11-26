Author Cynthia Gail Brown’s New Book, "Captured by the Sun: Life Motivational Journal," is a Powerful Tool to Help Readers Meditate, Reflect, & Find Motivational Support
Recent release “Captured by the Sun: Life Motivational Journal” from Newman Springs Publishing author Cynthia Gail Brown offers readers a collection of motivational insights designed to inspire and uplift. With spaces for personal reflections, this journal provides daily inspiration and a space for journaling, aimed at enhancing one’s life and fostering a positive mindset.
Newton, NC, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Gail Brown, a native of North Carolina as well as the mother of five who has been blessed with a granddaughter, has completed her new book, “Captured by the Sun: Life Motivational Journal”: a unique and engaging journal that has been crafted to provide readers with daily doses of motivation and a reflective space to capture their personal insights and inspirations.
“The inspirations and motivations within are expressions that can be read daily or when it is needful to remember a specific motivational insight,” writes Brown. “The value of this book is that it can become a focus at a particular time of meditation, while taking a lunch break, during the morning awakening to the joy of reading, or as a nighttime meditation reading before bed. Enjoy a few moments of motivation before bedtime, taking a moment to relax during that quiet time and that quiet hour, being in your own zone of peace and tranquility.
“My heart’s desire is that the readers of this book, ‘Captured by the Sun: Life Motivational Journal,’ will find many gems that will enhance their life and that they will be eager to impart many of these motivational insights into their everyday living. Please recall there is a space after each motivational insight for personal notes that you deem valuable as your life inspirations and motivational values and precepts.
“Please take the time to journal your positive reactions that will aid your recall at a later moment, so you can remember how you were blessed throughout this motivational journal with a higher view of insight to incorporate into your daily living.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Cynthia Gail Brown’s engaging work is designed to bring gladness, joy, and a sense of fulfillment to readers from all walks of life. Thoughtfully paced and insightful, Brown hopes that “Captured by the Sun,” whether used for a temporary boost or long-term inspiration, will help to encourage readers to work towards a brighter tomorrow, enhance their lifestyle, and provide a source of continuous motivation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Captured by the Sun: Life Motivational Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
