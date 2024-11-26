Author Annie B’s New Book, "Rooty," is a Captivating Story of a Plant That Longs to be Special Just Like All the Other Plants He Meets Along His Journey
Recent release “Rooty” from Covenant Books author Annie B is a charming story that centers around Rooty, who begins his story as a small seed that grows up to be a big plant. Along the way, he meets all sorts of plants he looks up to longs to be like, but soon learns the best plant he could be is himself.
New York, NY, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Annie B, an avid reader and artist, has completed her new book, “Rooty”: an adorable story of an inquisitive plant named Rooty who wants to be special like all the other plants, but learns a valiant lesson about the importance of being true to oneself.
A native of Reading, Pennsylvania, author Annie B had many jobs throughout her life, working for the defense department during WWII, going to Hollywood, and working for Republic Studios. She was also an English teacher for twenty-seven years, a professor, editor of a newspaper, and worked for the girls’ club. Annie married and became the wife of a minister, giving birth to a son and adopting a daughter: two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
“The story of ‘Rooty’ is a fun, educational, and exciting journey for all ages of how Rooty grew from a small little seed all the way to a big plant,” writes Annie. “Rooty strived to be special like some of the other plants he met along his way. Rooty had a long and hard journey until someone found him, became his best friend, and helped him grow into the best version of himself!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Annie B’s new book is a heartfelt story that’s sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Rooty’s journey to discover his own inner beauty and uniqueness. Engaging and emotionally stirring, “Rooty” promises to leave a lasting impression, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers can purchase “Rooty” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
