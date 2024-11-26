Author Annie B’s New Book, "Rooty," is a Captivating Story of a Plant That Longs to be Special Just Like All the Other Plants He Meets Along His Journey

Recent release “Rooty” from Covenant Books author Annie B is a charming story that centers around Rooty, who begins his story as a small seed that grows up to be a big plant. Along the way, he meets all sorts of plants he looks up to longs to be like, but soon learns the best plant he could be is himself.