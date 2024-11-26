Authors Men of a Certain Age (MOCA)’s New Book, “From Then until Now: Short Memoirs of Eight African American Savannahians,” Explores Coming of Age in the Jim Crow South
Recent release “From Then until Now: Short Memoirs of Eight African American Savannahians” compiled by Page Publishing authors Men of a Certain Age (MOCA) is a collection of personal stories that tell the life journeys of eight African American men born in Savannah, Georgia, exploring what life was like growing up in the Jim Crow South.
New York, NY, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Men of a Certain Age (MOCA), a group of eight African American men from Savannah, Georgia, have completed their new book, “From Then until Now: Short Memoirs of Eight African American Savannahians”: a powerful series of stories written by a collection of native Georgia men that documents their experiences growing up during the Jim Crow era in Savannah, including living in nurturing neighborhoods, developing a strong spiritual foundation, and having excellent caring teachers and mentors who encouraged them to “aim high in life.”
Samuel “Spike” M. Truell, Founder of MOCA, shares, “There are times during the course of human events when reminiscing with friends about growing up, where we came from, and the people and events that helped us grow from boys to men should be documented for the next generation. This is particularly true but not limited to endangered Black males. Over the years, I telephonically spoke individually with these friends, some whom I have known since the 1940s.”
Truell continues, “Our conversations tended to be philosophical, taking the measure of the nation’s culture, good and bad, on the pulses of our personal lives, how we came from little but achieved big things because we had unity in the community.
“The individual life journeys here are directed toward rediscovering one another as blessed senior men, strengthening the brotherhood, and toward confronting the future. We want to inspire others, especially young people, to aspire to be the best they can be.”
Published by Page Publishing, Men of a Certain Age (MOCA)’s riveting series is the combined work of Teddy Adams, Charles Day, Sr., James Green, Lawrence Hutchins, Jr., Otis S. Johnson, Henry (Dicky) Jones, Willie Richard Shinhoster, and Freddie Lawrence West.
Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “From Then until Now” will inspire readers of all ages to know that it is not where or how one starts that determines where they will end up, but a commitment to always trying to forge ahead through life’s adversities.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “From Then until Now: Short Memoirs of Eight African American Savannahians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
