Authors Men of a Certain Age (MOCA)’s New Book, “From Then until Now: Short Memoirs of Eight African American Savannahians,” Explores Coming of Age in the Jim Crow South

Recent release “From Then until Now: Short Memoirs of Eight African American Savannahians” compiled by Page Publishing authors Men of a Certain Age (MOCA) is a collection of personal stories that tell the life journeys of eight African American men born in Savannah, Georgia, exploring what life was like growing up in the Jim Crow South.