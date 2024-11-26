Author Richard Geshel’s New Book, "Acrion," is a Fascinating and Thrilling Portal Novel Based on a Game That’s Been Passed Down Through the Ages
Recent release “Acrion” from Page Publishing author Richard Geshel is an electrifying fiction novel that introduces Jason Martinson, who is thrust into an unexpected adventure at the unconscious request of his nephew.
Bloomington, IL, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Richard Geshel, an Osteopathic physician, has completed his new book, “Acrion”: a fascinating novel that follows Jason Martinson on a journey through trials, tribulations, heartache, and relation building as armies, chosen from antiquities generals, battle to determine who will be the champion, the Benahym.
A father of three, author Richard Geshel adores his children and is working toward a life not centered around an office existence but an existence allowing greater flexibility in time to dedicate to his kids. Geshel previously wrote the children’s book, “The Wishing Star,” based on a song his oldest daughter began to sing on a drive along I-17 in Arizona heading toward their Christmas vacation with family. His initial book, “The Power of Touch,” describes how powerful touch is in communicating from one to another.
Geshel writes, “As Rochelle looked around, the pride swelling within took on a personality of its own, one that turned from pride to something more sinister. He soundly beat the former Benahym, an old, frail decrepit man. The former had yet been collected from the field before Rochelle was off investigating his realm. He was like a child with an insatiable hunger to explore. Upon reaching the Benahym’s estate, Rochelle looked it over. ‘Pittoresque,’ he expressed in a language his now subjects did not understand. It is French for old-fashioned attractiveness. The attitude behind it clearly depicted it wasn’t a flattering statement.”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard Geshel’s unforgettable tale invites readers to discover how Jason’s story will unfold.
Readers who wish to experience this work can purchase “Acrion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
