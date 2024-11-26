Author L.J. Diaz’s New Book, “Wicked Intentions: A Ky Lang Adventure,” Takes Readers Into the World of the Paranormal as Detectives Investigate Unexplainable Murders
Recent release “Wicked Intentions: A Ky Lang Adventure” from Page Publishing author L.J. Diaz is a captivating novel that follows the investigation of a murder tied to mysterious world of the paranormal and black magic.
Omaha, NE, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- L.J. Diaz has completed her new book, “Wicked Intentions: A Ky Lang Adventure”: a gripping and suspenseful novel that follows Ky Lang and Ivy Meadows as they defend their friend who is suspected of murder.
Ky Lang and Ivy Meadows, each gifted with unique skills, share a paranormal group–discussion website. A partial message, posted by a friend, that reads, “Rockford, Illinois. Help, find me before they do. Reese,” sends them running to his aid. Reese Michaels, a paranormal investigator, goes to Illinois to relax and check out a local band he’s heard about. He only asks for their help when he fears something is more demonic than ghost. Once they arrive, they are shocked to find Reese is wanted for questioning in a murder. Ky and Ivy will have to work with the law to save their friend as the case takes a turn leading to more murders and black magic.
When the local police station receives a 911 call, the only thing heard is a woman screaming and an animal howling. Expecting to find a female hiker injured from an animal attack, park rangers and police are dispatched to the woods surrounding the lake at the state park outside Rockford, Illinois. Instead, the body of a male is found torn limb from limb. Now Detective Phil Jameson and FBI Special Agent Jax Monahan are faced with a murder that is as bizarre as it is brutal. But when the director of the FBI sent a forensic pathologist, specializing in such cases, they find themselves thrown into a world they thought only existed in folklore and horror stories.
Author LJ (aka Linda Jo) Diaz resides in Omaha, Nebraska, with her husband and two Labrador mix rescue dogs. She loves spending time with her children and grandchildren. As a child, her family relocated often, but she found solace in reading.
She was drawn to mystery thanks to Agatha Christie and Ellery Queen novels. Her dream of becoming a writer came from discovering the works of Edgar Allen Poe and Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes series. She picked up her interest in everything paranormal from her maternal grandmother, who always said, “See things with more than just your eyes.” Diaz spent years occasionally writing poetry. She gives credit to the pandemic for the time to write her first novel.
Diaz writes, “Both men returned to their cars driving further into the park. It was well maintained with a lake big enough for boating surrounded by thick groves of trees. Side roads shot off, here and there, leading to cabins that lined one side of the lake. They drove to a fair-sized parking lot with a small picnic area and boat dock. A controlled beach area on the opposite side was too far away to identify those enjoying the sand and water. All looked peaceful and serene like a picture in a magazine if it weren’t for the squad cars, ambulance, and onlookers.”
She continues, “Parking off to the side, Jameson led the agents down a path through the woods. They walked in silence enjoying the surroundings for its peaceful beauty. It wasn’t long before Jameson turned into the trees carefully watching where he stepped. Wildflowers of blue and white carpeted the ground everywhere between patches of long blades of grass. About fifty yards in, they came to a clearing where he stopped. Turning, he spoke to Monahan. ‘We’ve contained the area where there were footprints, for all the good it will do. Lots of traffic this time of year. We’re coming in from another direction,’ Jameson explained stepping back to let them through.”
Published by Page Publishing, L.J. Diaz’s mesmerizing tale provides a chilling mystery readers can sink their teeth into.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Wicked Intentions: A Ky Lang Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
