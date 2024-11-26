Author Gage Sears’s New Book, "From the Metronome to the Feather Pen," is a Gripping Collection of Chilling Tales That Explores Both Realistic and Supernatural Horrors
Recent release “From the Metronome to the Feather Pen” from Page Publishing author Gage Sears is a spine-tingling collection of short stories that delve into the realistic horrors of the world alongside supernatural terrors. Featuring tales from his early writing days to fresh creations, Sears combines nightmares and daring prompts from friends into a gripping anthology.
Wichita, KS, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gage Sears, a dedicated, hardworking, family-oriented man who currently enjoys a quiet life with his wife, two children, and many pets, has completed his new book, “From the Metronome to the Feather Pen”: a chilling collection of short stories that brings together fourteen terrifying scenarios to explore both psychological thrills and supernatural frights.
Born a natural storyteller, Gage has been telling stories since he was five years old and was taught how to type at six years old. When he is not writing or researching for his stories, author Gage Sears can be found geocaching, reading horror novels, caring for exotic animals, or going on spontaneous adventures.
In “From the Metronome to the Feather Pen,” author Gage Sears explores a myriad of realistic horrors as well as the supernatural. From homicidal mall Santas to possessed Internet videos, human trafficking, and cannibals, Sears manages to feature some of the more terrifying what-if scenarios from not only his own nightmares but also from random stories he developed on a dare from friends to keep them both awake while working the night shift. Sears collected fourteen of his favorite short stories over the years and combined them into one nightmare-inducing book.
Published by Page Publishing, Gage Sears’s enthralling series will invite readers to step into a world of nightmares, where the line between reality and fiction blurs. With every turn of the page, readers will find themselves questioning their surroundings and the seemingly mundane aspects of life that hide darker truths.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “From the Metronome to the Feather Pen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
