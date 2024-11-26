Author Gage Sears’s New Book, "From the Metronome to the Feather Pen," is a Gripping Collection of Chilling Tales That Explores Both Realistic and Supernatural Horrors

Recent release “From the Metronome to the Feather Pen” from Page Publishing author Gage Sears is a spine-tingling collection of short stories that delve into the realistic horrors of the world alongside supernatural terrors. Featuring tales from his early writing days to fresh creations, Sears combines nightmares and daring prompts from friends into a gripping anthology.