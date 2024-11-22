New Novel "The Forgotten Soldier" Shines Light on an Untold WWII Story
"The Forgotten Soldier, by Dr. Angelique Barbara is a historical novel inspired by her grandfather, Curtis Dagley, whose WWII journey included returning stolen art to Poland and enduring brutal imprisonment under Soviet control. A story of resilience, sacrifice, and hope, the novel blends history and fiction to honor Curtis’s legacy. Dr. Barbara, who grew up in Gloucester, MA, was inspired to write after visiting Kraków in 2023.
Gloucester, MA, November 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Forgotten Soldier, a moving and deeply human novel by Dr. Angelique Barbara, is now available. Based on the remarkable true story of her grandfather, Curtis Dagley, an American soldier who faced extraordinary trials during and after World War II, this novel is both a tribute to personal resilience and a profound exploration of humanity during one of history’s darkest times.
The story traces the journey of Curtis Dagley, a young fisherman from Gloucester, Massachusetts, whose life takes a dramatic turn when he enlists in the U.S. Army following a fateful accident. Tasked with returning stolen cultural treasures to Poland amidst the ruins of war, Curtis finds himself entangled in geopolitical turmoil. Wrongly accused of inciting unrest in Soviet-controlled Poland, he endures imprisonment in a brutal Communist prison, confronting challenges that test the limits of his endurance and faith.
Blending history with fiction, The Forgotten Soldier captures Curtis’s fight to preserve not only his own spirit but the cultural heritage of a nation caught between Nazi devastation and Soviet control.
“Curtis Dagley’s story is a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by individuals during the war, not just on the battlefield but in the shadows of history,” says Dr. Barbara. “By bringing his story to life, I hope to honor his memory and shed light on the unsung heroes who preserved the soul of nations even as they faced their own trials.”
About the Author
Dr. Angelique Barbara is the granddaughter of Curtis Dagley. She grew up in Gloucester, Massachusetts, where her grandfather’s story first captured her imagination. Now residing in Florida, Dr. Barbara visited Kraków, Poland, in 2023, where she met with historian Agata Wolska, toured St. Mary’s Basilica, and stepped into Montelupi Prison, where her grandfather was held for four months. These experiences compelled her to share his remarkable story.
In addition to The Forgotten Soldier, Dr. Barbara is the author of Creating Your Best Life, a self-help book that empowers readers to embrace their full potential.
Availability
The Forgotten Soldier is available now through Amazon kindle, paperback and hardcover. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DNNTMG5Q?ref_=ast_author_mpb
For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact dr.angeliquebarbara@gmail.com.
