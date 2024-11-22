New Novel "The Forgotten Soldier" Shines Light on an Untold WWII Story

"The Forgotten Soldier, by Dr. Angelique Barbara is a historical novel inspired by her grandfather, Curtis Dagley, whose WWII journey included returning stolen art to Poland and enduring brutal imprisonment under Soviet control. A story of resilience, sacrifice, and hope, the novel blends history and fiction to honor Curtis’s legacy. Dr. Barbara, who grew up in Gloucester, MA, was inspired to write after visiting Kraków in 2023.