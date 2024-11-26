Lynne Berghorn’s Newly Released "Spirit of Love" is an Inspiring and Heartfelt Memoir of Faith and Personal Growth
“Spirit of Love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynne Berghorn is an evocative collection of personal reflections and spiritual insights inspired by her journey of faith, life experiences, and dedication to helping others.
Napa, CA, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Spirit of Love,” an inspiring blend of memoir and spiritual insight that captures a journey of love, service, and faith, is the creation of published author, Lynne Berghorn.
Berghorn shares, “My book is a collection of my experiences both voluntary and professional. I worked as an international flight attendant and a model for the Kim Dawson Modeling Agency in Dallas, Texas.
“I also worked as a volunteer for cerebral palsy at a children’s hospital in London, England. Later, I taught Sunday school for children with special needs in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“Today, I’m working on a poetry book titled The Eternal Flame.
“I write poems for my enjoyment and my fulfillment. I am inspired through prayer and the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Berghorn’s new book invites readers to see the beauty in each life experience and to be open to the guidance of the Holy Spirit as they navigate their own journeys of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Spirit of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spirit of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Berghorn shares, “My book is a collection of my experiences both voluntary and professional. I worked as an international flight attendant and a model for the Kim Dawson Modeling Agency in Dallas, Texas.
“I also worked as a volunteer for cerebral palsy at a children’s hospital in London, England. Later, I taught Sunday school for children with special needs in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“Today, I’m working on a poetry book titled The Eternal Flame.
“I write poems for my enjoyment and my fulfillment. I am inspired through prayer and the Holy Spirit.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lynne Berghorn’s new book invites readers to see the beauty in each life experience and to be open to the guidance of the Holy Spirit as they navigate their own journeys of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Spirit of Love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spirit of Love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories