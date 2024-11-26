Luis Munoz’s Newly Released “The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the Man Chosen to Save America” is a Provocative Discussion of Global Prophecy
“The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the man Chosen to Save America” from Christian Faith Publishing author Luis Munoz examines the complex interactions of global governance, prophecy, and American sovereignty, offering an urgent narrative on spiritual and political choices today, in America and global society.
New York, NY, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the Man Chosen to Save America”: a thought-provoking exploration of biblical prophecy, global power structures, and the forces Munoz believes are threatening the freedom and sovereignty of America and the nations of the world. “The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the Man Chosen to Save America” is the creation of published author, Luis Munoz.
Munoz shares, “The godfather of the Global mafia (David Rockefeller) indicated that he and other globalists are relying on “the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.” Moreover, the renowned globalist and Obama’s advisor Strobe Talbott said, “In the next century [21st], nations as we know it will be obsolete; all states will recognize a single, global authority. National sovereignty wasn’t such a great idea after all.” And James Paul Warburg said, “We shall have World Government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether World Government will be achieved by consent or conquest.”
“David Rockefeller made an astonishing declaration when he admitted that he “rules the American politics and American institutions.” He further admitted that he was “behind a conspiracy and an organization working against the whole world, one world.” And he added that he was “proud to say it;” and to “stand guilty” of it. Addressing the topic of the “emerging” new world order, someone stated, “This is a true conspiracy for a new world order of international collectivism.” So, when someone like Rockefeller admits that there is a conspiracy for world government and that he and his organization is part of it, we must take him at face value.” Page 109
“It is written that against all odds, God is bringing former president Donald Trump back to the White House. God is at work in the midst of all the evil and humiliation that America’s enemies are putting Trump through.” Page 7
“God is using the fire that the shameful enemies have put him through, to show the world that His servant Trump is a superbly brave and unique world leader. God is using their fire to purify and make Donald Trump exceedingly courageous and fearless. And because of Trump’s victory over America’s enemies, the world will come to respect, fear, and admire Trump as a great American and leader at a time of worldwide upheavals. Once Trump defeats America’s deplorable traitors and enemies, his political status will grow only to be comparable to that of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, or Abraham Lincoln. Therefore, today May 30, 2024, I am telling all the mutineers and traitors in America to rejoice and celebrate their “victory” over Trump while they can, for a day of judgment from God is quickly coming to them. I believe that God has allowed both Trump’s open humiliation and the excitement of his enemies as preparation for their ultimate public demise and Trump’s public exaltation.” Page 8
Who are America’s true enemies? How are they operating inside America? How are they plotting to destroy America’s democracy and sovereignty? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 12024 told CNN, “I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy” (than Trump). Again, Robert on April 2, 2023, told Fox News, “President has done something no other president has done, which is to order media, particularly social media; Facebook, Instagram, to censor his political opponent. President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy; and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has use the federal agencies to censor political speech, to censor his opponent.” And he added that Biden is “a genuine threat to our democracy.” Keep in mind that Robert K. is a liberal Democrat.
“…Obama is a man possessed by an evil desire to tear down America. That is his chief mission.” Page xiv.
“The actions of both Obama and Biden prove they are the worst of the worst liars, deceivers, traitors, criminals, and enemies of America’s democracy. Obama’s actions have proven that he is nothing but a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I will demonstrate that Obama is nothing but a camouflaged radical Muslim. He is a traitor and America’s number one enemy…Obama is a shameless sham, a phony. Page xii and 402.
Former President Obama and his wife “Michael” are using their Netflix Predictive Programming movie “Leave the World Behind” to reveal how he and the global gang intend to put the U.S. government under a global dictatorship. Their ploy includes “A simple three-stage maneuver that could topple a country’s government from within.” That “country’s government” is no other, but the U.S. government which will be the real “target” for “a coup d’état” and civil war. The first maneuver to destroy America is “Isolation.” By that, they mean disabling the sectors of “communication and transportation…making the target as deaf, dumb and paralyzed as possible.” The second maneuver consists of creating a “synchronized chaos…to terrorize” the American people with “covert attacks and misinformation, overwhelming their defense capabilities, and leaving their weapon system vulnerable to extremists and their own military. Without a clear enemy or motive, people would start turning on each other. If done successfully, the third stage would happen on its own.” The Obama Netflix civil war movie describes the globalists’ plot to create “the right major crisis” that they have envisioned to establish a global government. The plot seems to include “widespread use of state terrorism” to attack America from within with tens of thousands of radical Muslim terrorists that are already in America. The goal is to topple the US government, declare martial law, change the Constitution, and put the country under a global tyranny. I am using this book to show that Obama and Biden have been in league with the evil global mafia to cement the transition from democracy to dictatorship. Also, this book shows the globalists’ plot for world government; and the man with the call and vision to lead it: Barack H. Obama — the biblical Antichrist and awaited Mahdi of Islam. Therefore, the Americans have a critical choice to make: choose Obama’s radicalized Democrat gang and you will destroy America’s democracy and sovereignty. Choose Donald Trump and you will empower the man called to defeat the enemies of humanity and tyranny. Trump is the man destined to vindicate God’s name and restore America to its rightful place — before God takes His people in the rapture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luis Munoz’s new book is designed to inspire readers to examine the political and spiritual implications of their choices as Munoz highlights what he describes as the monumental battle between freedom and global tyranny.
Consumers can purchase “The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the Man Chosen to Save America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes stores, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the Man Chosen to Save America”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Munoz shares, “The godfather of the Global mafia (David Rockefeller) indicated that he and other globalists are relying on “the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.” Moreover, the renowned globalist and Obama’s advisor Strobe Talbott said, “In the next century [21st], nations as we know it will be obsolete; all states will recognize a single, global authority. National sovereignty wasn’t such a great idea after all.” And James Paul Warburg said, “We shall have World Government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether World Government will be achieved by consent or conquest.”
“David Rockefeller made an astonishing declaration when he admitted that he “rules the American politics and American institutions.” He further admitted that he was “behind a conspiracy and an organization working against the whole world, one world.” And he added that he was “proud to say it;” and to “stand guilty” of it. Addressing the topic of the “emerging” new world order, someone stated, “This is a true conspiracy for a new world order of international collectivism.” So, when someone like Rockefeller admits that there is a conspiracy for world government and that he and his organization is part of it, we must take him at face value.” Page 109
“It is written that against all odds, God is bringing former president Donald Trump back to the White House. God is at work in the midst of all the evil and humiliation that America’s enemies are putting Trump through.” Page 7
“God is using the fire that the shameful enemies have put him through, to show the world that His servant Trump is a superbly brave and unique world leader. God is using their fire to purify and make Donald Trump exceedingly courageous and fearless. And because of Trump’s victory over America’s enemies, the world will come to respect, fear, and admire Trump as a great American and leader at a time of worldwide upheavals. Once Trump defeats America’s deplorable traitors and enemies, his political status will grow only to be comparable to that of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, or Abraham Lincoln. Therefore, today May 30, 2024, I am telling all the mutineers and traitors in America to rejoice and celebrate their “victory” over Trump while they can, for a day of judgment from God is quickly coming to them. I believe that God has allowed both Trump’s open humiliation and the excitement of his enemies as preparation for their ultimate public demise and Trump’s public exaltation.” Page 8
Who are America’s true enemies? How are they operating inside America? How are they plotting to destroy America’s democracy and sovereignty? Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on April 12024 told CNN, “I can make the argument that President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy” (than Trump). Again, Robert on April 2, 2023, told Fox News, “President has done something no other president has done, which is to order media, particularly social media; Facebook, Instagram, to censor his political opponent. President Biden is a much worse threat to democracy; and the reason for that is President Biden is the first candidate in history, the first president in history that has use the federal agencies to censor political speech, to censor his opponent.” And he added that Biden is “a genuine threat to our democracy.” Keep in mind that Robert K. is a liberal Democrat.
“…Obama is a man possessed by an evil desire to tear down America. That is his chief mission.” Page xiv.
“The actions of both Obama and Biden prove they are the worst of the worst liars, deceivers, traitors, criminals, and enemies of America’s democracy. Obama’s actions have proven that he is nothing but a wolf in sheep’s clothing. I will demonstrate that Obama is nothing but a camouflaged radical Muslim. He is a traitor and America’s number one enemy…Obama is a shameless sham, a phony. Page xii and 402.
Former President Obama and his wife “Michael” are using their Netflix Predictive Programming movie “Leave the World Behind” to reveal how he and the global gang intend to put the U.S. government under a global dictatorship. Their ploy includes “A simple three-stage maneuver that could topple a country’s government from within.” That “country’s government” is no other, but the U.S. government which will be the real “target” for “a coup d’état” and civil war. The first maneuver to destroy America is “Isolation.” By that, they mean disabling the sectors of “communication and transportation…making the target as deaf, dumb and paralyzed as possible.” The second maneuver consists of creating a “synchronized chaos…to terrorize” the American people with “covert attacks and misinformation, overwhelming their defense capabilities, and leaving their weapon system vulnerable to extremists and their own military. Without a clear enemy or motive, people would start turning on each other. If done successfully, the third stage would happen on its own.” The Obama Netflix civil war movie describes the globalists’ plot to create “the right major crisis” that they have envisioned to establish a global government. The plot seems to include “widespread use of state terrorism” to attack America from within with tens of thousands of radical Muslim terrorists that are already in America. The goal is to topple the US government, declare martial law, change the Constitution, and put the country under a global tyranny. I am using this book to show that Obama and Biden have been in league with the evil global mafia to cement the transition from democracy to dictatorship. Also, this book shows the globalists’ plot for world government; and the man with the call and vision to lead it: Barack H. Obama — the biblical Antichrist and awaited Mahdi of Islam. Therefore, the Americans have a critical choice to make: choose Obama’s radicalized Democrat gang and you will destroy America’s democracy and sovereignty. Choose Donald Trump and you will empower the man called to defeat the enemies of humanity and tyranny. Trump is the man destined to vindicate God’s name and restore America to its rightful place — before God takes His people in the rapture.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Luis Munoz’s new book is designed to inspire readers to examine the political and spiritual implications of their choices as Munoz highlights what he describes as the monumental battle between freedom and global tyranny.
Consumers can purchase “The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the Man Chosen to Save America” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes stores, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Case for Biblical Antichrist, Global Government, and the Man Chosen to Save America”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories