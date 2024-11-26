Catie Songster’s Newly Released "Treasure Hunt: A Brother’s Tale" is an Enchanting and Heartwarming Children’s Adventure
“Treasure Hunt: A Brother’s Tale” from Christian Faith Publishing author Catie Songster is a charming tale that follows two brothers on an adventurous quest, highlighting the value of sibling bonds and the wonder of discovery.
Castle Rock, CO, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Treasure Hunt: A Brother’s Tale”: a delightful and imaginative story about the power of brotherhood and the excitement of a treasure-filled adventure. “Treasure Hunt: A Brother’s Tale” is the creation of published author, Catie Songster, a dedicated wife and mother of three.
Songster shares, “Are you ready to go on a treasure hunt?
“You may be surprised at who helps these brothers in their quest and what they discover in their search for the very best.
“Take a grand adventure with them from their own front door, into the great outdoors and back again.
“Discover the adventure brotherhood can be!
“Along the way, look for treasures placed there for you to see!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Catie Songster’s new book encourages young readers to explore the beauty of sibling relationships and the joy of adventure, making it a perfect read for families.
Consumers can purchase “Treasure Hunt: A Brother’s Tale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Treasure Hunt: A Brother’s Tale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
