Marilyn Remus’s Newly Released "The Vial of Life" is a Gripping Tale of Adventure and Suspense Centered Around a Groundbreaking Scientific Discovery
“The Vial of Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marilyn Remus is a thrilling exploration of ambition and danger as a scientist’s revolutionary serum draws global attention, threatening those tasked with its protection.
New York, NY, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Vial of Life”: a captivating story of innovation and intrigue. “The Vial of Life” is the creation of published author, Marilyn Remus. Canadian born, she attended the Studio of Theatrical Arts in Victoria, British Columbia, training in theater arts. She was a flight attendant at Pacific Western Airline when she met and married a producer, Dudley Remus. They traveled the United States for twenty years producing outdoor spectaculars with Marilyn directing and writing the scripts for the shows. They settled in Longview, Texas, where Marilyn established the Studio of Creative Arts. After a divorce, she raised her son, Wayne, using her stenographic skills to support them while working for a cable company; and she established, hosted, and wrote for a television show called Around the Town. Marilyn returned to Canada to be near her family, and she resides in New Westminster, British Columbia, with her cat, Cinnamon. The Vial of Life is her first full-length novel. She continues to write.
Remus shares, “After years of failed experiments, a lone scientist, Freedman Carver III, creates a serum that allows seeds to triple their growth without the use of light, water, or fertilizer. Word of his success soon spreads around the globe with agents seeking to obtain the serum for their countries’ use as the serum will bring untold riches to the country that possesses it.
“The Third, realizing he must protect his serum until he can determine how to best utilize and distribute it, asks his friend, Allie, to take a vial of the serum to his longtime scientist friend, Lenny, who has a laboratory in his home in Kensington, which is located just below the Arctic Circle.
“Winging her way north with the serum in a vial on a chain around her neck, Allie is unaware of the danger of her mission. The twists and turns of the journey of the vial will test everyone involved far beyond their limits and their expectations. No one is safe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Remus’s new book promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Allie’s perilous mission, and the lengths people will go to secure the ultimate prize.
Consumers can purchase “The Vial of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Vial of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Remus shares, “After years of failed experiments, a lone scientist, Freedman Carver III, creates a serum that allows seeds to triple their growth without the use of light, water, or fertilizer. Word of his success soon spreads around the globe with agents seeking to obtain the serum for their countries’ use as the serum will bring untold riches to the country that possesses it.
“The Third, realizing he must protect his serum until he can determine how to best utilize and distribute it, asks his friend, Allie, to take a vial of the serum to his longtime scientist friend, Lenny, who has a laboratory in his home in Kensington, which is located just below the Arctic Circle.
“Winging her way north with the serum in a vial on a chain around her neck, Allie is unaware of the danger of her mission. The twists and turns of the journey of the vial will test everyone involved far beyond their limits and their expectations. No one is safe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marilyn Remus’s new book promises to keep readers on the edge of their seats as they follow Allie’s perilous mission, and the lengths people will go to secure the ultimate prize.
Consumers can purchase “The Vial of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Vial of Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories