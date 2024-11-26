Jenna Nett’s Newly Released "Let Go," a Continuation of Her First Book "Look Up," is an Inspiring and Uplifting Guide to Embracing Life’s Challenges
“Let Go” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jenna Nett is a motivational book that encourages readers to release what they cannot control, focus on personal choices, and find peace in life’s unpredictable moments.
McHenry, IL, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Let Go”: an inspiring and empowering guide for overcoming life’s challenges by embracing acceptance and personal growth. “Let Go” is written by Jenna Nett, the published author of “Look Up”. Jenna Nett is a nurse in the field of oncology (cancer) who is pursuing her love of writing and spreading positive messages to children and adults alike. She has a daughter named Emma, who inspires her every day.
Nett shares, “Let go! How many times have you held onto the things you can’t control? Let something ruin your day because it didn’t go your way. Stayed upset because of something you didn’t get. Let go and see how happy you feel. Sometimes, life isn’t fair, and it’s not always easy. We can do our best, and we are still put to the test, but you can control your choices and how you act. That’s a fact.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jenna Nett’s new book encourages readers to let go of negative emotions and circumstances they can’t change, helping them embrace the freedom that comes with focusing on what they can control.
Consumers can purchase “Let Go” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let Go,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
