Author Ron Klein’s New Book, "Grandson Conversations," is a Unique Collection of Essays Containing Life Advice Based on the Author’s Own Experiences Throughout the Years
Recent release “Grandson Conversations” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ron Klein is a riveting series of essays written by the author to deliver valuable insight and advice to his grandson. Now collected here for other young men to read, Ron’s fifty essays cover a variety of topics, from career success to finances and marriage.
Madison, AL, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ron Klein, a Vietnam veteran who holds a baccalaureate degree in business and a master’s degree in economics, has completed his new book, “Grandson Conversations”: a heartfelt assemblage of fifty essays that provide the author’s views and advice on myriad topics in order to help young men navigate the challenges and complexities of life.
After earning his master's degree, author Ron Klein served as a commissioned officer in the Army, specializing as an armor officer and aviator, and in aircraft project management. He later became an entrepreneur, founding Belzon, an aerospace services company, in 1998. Klein also led a Christian school and has extensive travel experience, visiting all fifty states and thirty-six countries. He holds an FAA commercial pilot's license with multiple ratings and has led business consulting teams to Vietnam. Additionally, he has taught as an adjunct professor of economics at four universities, coached high school debate, taught geopolitics, and developed courses on global technology and economic history.
“Both my grandfathers died before I was born,” shares Ron. “When I was a young man, my father couldn’t have given me counsel. We had a difficult relationship, and he didn’t know how. Consequently, I learned far too much the hard way. I fumbled, I hurt others, and I was often bewildered.
“Over the decades, I’ve come to realize that while my particular situation was unique, a great many men, perhaps the majority, didn’t have an older man who could have provided advice. This is my motive in writing this book. If a few men make a few less consequential mistakes than I did, my efforts will be rewarded.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ron Klein’s enlightening essays were initially written for the author’s grandson as a way to connect with him despite living across the country. After realizing there are others out there who might desperately need guidance on life’s most important topics, Ron now shares his essays in the hope of inspiring others to think critically about the world around them, and approach life with a new, more informed, perspective.
