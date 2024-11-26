Author James Wheeler’s New Book, "The Butterfield Stageline," is a Captivating Historical Fiction Novel That Follows a Man Who Must Head West and Start a New Life
Recent release “The Butterfield Stageline” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Wheeler is a stirring historical fiction Western that introduces Charles Culver, who is forced to go on the run when a rich man’s son comes up dead in a fight.
Romney, WV, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James Wheeler, who spent twenty-two years in Army Special Forces, has completed his new book “The Butterfield Stageline”: a compelling historical fiction novel that follows Charles Culver as he heads West to work as a mule skinner. He then drives to the Butterfield Stage Line. When he is held up, the company’s policy forces him and his new wife, Emily, to take jobs running the waystations at Apache Pass.
Author James Wheeler started writing after a 50-foot fall from a helicopter. The injury forced him to retire from the Army. Upon returning to civilian life in Westminster where he grew up, Wheeler set about obtaining a college degree. He got a job at the local community college while going to college for his bachelor’s degree. He started writing as a form of self-therapy.
Wheeler writes, “Charles Culver was not in a joking mood. His grandfather, Chief Major Ridge, had been killed in Oklahoma near Southwest City, Missouri. Major Ridge had been a wealthy planter as well as a chief, and he had fought with Andrew Jackson in both the second war of independence and the Seminole War. Charles had played on his uncle’s ferry many times as a child before President Jackson betrayed the Cherokees. Chief Ridge had given his family their Blairsville farm when his father had married his mother, Emily, and moved to Rome Georgia.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Wheeler’s memorable tale follows the twists and turns of Charles Culver’s life.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Butterfield Stageline” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
