Author Heather Klecka’s New Book, "After the Rain, There Always Comes a Rainbow," Follows a Playful Rabbit Who Learns to Conquer His Fears with the Help of His Friends

Recent release “After the Rain, There Always Comes a Rainbow” from Newman Springs Publishing author Heather Klecka is a charming story that centers around a rabbit who is terrified of the rain. But when a big storm hits his forest, he’ll have to rely on the help of his friends to overcome his fears.