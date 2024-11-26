Author Heather Klecka’s New Book, "After the Rain, There Always Comes a Rainbow," Follows a Playful Rabbit Who Learns to Conquer His Fears with the Help of His Friends
Recent release “After the Rain, There Always Comes a Rainbow” from Newman Springs Publishing author Heather Klecka is a charming story that centers around a rabbit who is terrified of the rain. But when a big storm hits his forest, he’ll have to rely on the help of his friends to overcome his fears.
Greensboro, NC, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Heather Klecka has completed her new book, “After the Rain, There Always Comes a Rainbow”: a riveting tale of a rabbit who is scared of the rain but finds a way to conquer his fears with the assistance of two of his best friends.
“Riley the rabbit is a playful little fella and loves to roam about the forest,” writes Klecka. “But one thing he does not like is going out in the rain. Ever since he got stuck in a storm with his mom, the rain frightens him. Riley’s friends, Ollie the Raccoon and Sammy the Squirrel, team up with Riley to help him conquer his fear of the rain. After a little bit of resistance and persuasion, Riley gets the courage to face his fears with his friends by his side. Once Riley realizes the rain is nothing to be scared of, he notices he has been missing out on one of the most beautiful sights—a rainbow.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Heather Klecka’s engaging story is sure to captivate the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow Riley’s journey to overcoming his fears and discovering that the rain is not so bad. With colorful illustrations to help bring Klecka’s tale to life, “After the Rain, There Always Comes a Rainbow” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inspiring them to face their own fears with the help of others.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “After the Rain, There Always Comes a Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
