Author David Cheever’s New Book, "The Odd Take," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Tale in Which Secrets, Lies, and Justice Collide on Monhegan Island

Recent release “The Odd Take” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Cheever follows the life of Emelia Marston, who moves to Monhegan Island following her husband's death. Seeking solace amongst the island’s community, Emelia soon finds her life beginning to unravel with the arrival of three men seeking their own form of justice.