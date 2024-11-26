Author David Cheever’s New Book, "The Odd Take," is a Compelling and Thought-Provoking Tale in Which Secrets, Lies, and Justice Collide on Monhegan Island
Recent release “The Odd Take” from Newman Springs Publishing author David Cheever follows the life of Emelia Marston, who moves to Monhegan Island following her husband's death. Seeking solace amongst the island’s community, Emelia soon finds her life beginning to unravel with the arrival of three men seeking their own form of justice.
Falmouth, ME, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David Cheever, who has worked in a variety of industries, from public education to television production, government service to newspapers and radio reporting and editing, cultural organization leadership, and sports officiating and broadcasting, has completed his new book, “The Odd Take”: a compelling thriller set against the isolated backdrop of Monhegan Island that delves into the life of Emelia Marston, a woman whose past and future are both shrouded in secrecy and uncertainty.
“Emelia Marston is a puzzle to her family, her friends, and the police,” writes Cheever. “A mastermind of at least one crime that dramatically changes her life, she shares only what information she chooses, and she almost expects that everyone around her does the same. She knows that it is possible to keep secrets in an island community. She also knows that sometimes it is imperative.
“Mourning the loss of her husband at sea, she moves from the mainland to Monhegan Island and begins life anew. Comfortable with the artists who are seasonal residents, she also finds it easy to live with those who call the island home year-round. The arrival of three mysterious men, each seeking justice of a kind, threatens to upend her world.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David Cheever’s chilling novel will explore themes of identity, guilt, and the moral complexities of justice as readers follow along on Emelia’s journey to keep her well-crafted life together. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Odd Take” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leading to a shocking conclusion that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Odd Take” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
