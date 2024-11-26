Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, “Maria: A Story of Love, Life, and Death,” is a Touching and Profound Tale of Devotion in the Face of Devastating Illness
Recent release “Maria: A Story of Love, Life, and Death” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend explores the enduring love between Maria and her husband Jorge Garcia, chronicling Maria's life which takes a turn amidst her battle with serious health issues, all while highlighting the unwavering love that defined their journey together.
Houston, TX, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Percy Townsend, a retired army officer and decorated war veteran, as well as a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, the East Central University, and the US Army’s Command and General Staff School, has completed his new book, “Maria: A Story of Love, Life, and Death”: a poignant narrative that weaves a touching account of Maria's lifelong devotion to her husband, Jorge Garcia, capturing the essence of their extraordinary love and the trials they face together. His previously published books include “To Kill a Cat,” “Millie and John,” “To Live and Live Not,” and “Tales of the Korean War: A Remembrance.”
“Maria” tells the story of a remarkable woman whose love for her husband and steadfast commitment define her life. Maria, with her Irish mother and Mexican father, possesses striking Irish features—red hair and blue eyes—that set her apart. Her union with Jorge, a Mexican-born Texan, marks the beginning of a long, loving marriage blessed from above.
“This is the story of a woman’s love for her husband and her devotion to him, starting on the first day they met and continuing for the duration of her life,” writes Townsend. “Maria was blessed with a long, enduring, and happy marriage that had been orchestrated in heaven.”
The author continues, “To occupy part of her time, Maria works a while as a maid. After giving up her work as a maid, she travels with her husband on adventurous trips to Ireland and the United States Southwest, continuing until her health begins to fail.
“Maria’s first problem was with headaches. Then she was blindsided by diabetes, which led to hydrocephalus, brain atrophy, and heart problems. This in no way changes the love that Maria and her husband have for each other.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Percy Townsend’s enthralling is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of love through life’s trials. Through Maria’s story, Townsend invites readers to reflect on the beauty of lasting devotion and the resilience of the human heart, presenting a candid and stunningly beautiful story of love in the face of life’s ultimate struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Maria: A Story of Love, Life, and Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Maria” tells the story of a remarkable woman whose love for her husband and steadfast commitment define her life. Maria, with her Irish mother and Mexican father, possesses striking Irish features—red hair and blue eyes—that set her apart. Her union with Jorge, a Mexican-born Texan, marks the beginning of a long, loving marriage blessed from above.
“This is the story of a woman’s love for her husband and her devotion to him, starting on the first day they met and continuing for the duration of her life,” writes Townsend. “Maria was blessed with a long, enduring, and happy marriage that had been orchestrated in heaven.”
The author continues, “To occupy part of her time, Maria works a while as a maid. After giving up her work as a maid, she travels with her husband on adventurous trips to Ireland and the United States Southwest, continuing until her health begins to fail.
“Maria’s first problem was with headaches. Then she was blindsided by diabetes, which led to hydrocephalus, brain atrophy, and heart problems. This in no way changes the love that Maria and her husband have for each other.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Percy Townsend’s enthralling is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the enduring power of love through life’s trials. Through Maria’s story, Townsend invites readers to reflect on the beauty of lasting devotion and the resilience of the human heart, presenting a candid and stunningly beautiful story of love in the face of life’s ultimate struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Maria: A Story of Love, Life, and Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories