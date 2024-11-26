Author Percy Townsend’s New Book, “Maria: A Story of Love, Life, and Death,” is a Touching and Profound Tale of Devotion in the Face of Devastating Illness

Recent release “Maria: A Story of Love, Life, and Death” from Newman Springs Publishing author Percy Townsend explores the enduring love between Maria and her husband Jorge Garcia, chronicling Maria's life which takes a turn amidst her battle with serious health issues, all while highlighting the unwavering love that defined their journey together.