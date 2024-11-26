Author Mariah Rain’s New Book, "Heaven Sent," is a Captivating and Engaging Collection of Spiritual Stories Designed to Uplift and Inspire Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Heaven Sent” from Page Publishing author Mariah Rain is a collection of seven spiritual stories, each infused with unique mystical elements and profound life lessons. Through diverse characters and their trials, Rain explores themes of hope and faith, offering readers inspirational reflections on their own life journeys.
New York, NY, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mariah Rain, a loving mother and a successful business owner who opened a school for special-needs children and has received presidential awards for developing affordable housing for the elderly and handicapped people in her community, has completed her new book, “Heaven Sent”: a riveting series of seven spiritual stories that invites readers on a transformative journey through stories that resonate with hope, faith, and the human experience.
“This is an inspirational book of seven spiritual stories,” writes Rain. “All these stories are all based on instilling hope and faith. The stories, characters, and animals within these stories have experiences, life challenges, and trials and tribulations like our own lives.
“There is a unique and mystical element in each story with a real-life lesson they are all diversified in many ways.
“Like each and every one who will read this book, we are all unique and have a story to tell.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mariah Rain’s enlightening collection combines imaginative storytelling with profound spiritual wisdom, presenting narratives that are as varied as the individuals who will read them. Through “Heaven Sent,” readers are invited to see their own lives reflected in the pages and to find inspiration in the journey of others.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Heaven Sent” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
