Author Mariah Rain’s New Book, "Heaven Sent," is a Captivating and Engaging Collection of Spiritual Stories Designed to Uplift and Inspire Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Heaven Sent” from Page Publishing author Mariah Rain is a collection of seven spiritual stories, each infused with unique mystical elements and profound life lessons. Through diverse characters and their trials, Rain explores themes of hope and faith, offering readers inspirational reflections on their own life journeys.