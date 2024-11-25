Author John Michele’s New Book, "John Boy," is a Fascinating Novel That Unravels the Complex Tapestry of Crime, Family, and the Chase for the Ever-Elusive American Dream

Recent release “John Boy” from Page Publishing author John Michele is a gripping tale of two young men from Italian immigrant backgrounds whose lives converge in Boston’s North End. John Boy, a hopeful believer in the American dream, and Roberto, a street-smart survivor shaped by his Sicilian roots, navigate their intertwined destinies through love, politics, and the shadow of the Mafia.