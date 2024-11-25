Author John Michele’s New Book, "John Boy," is a Fascinating Novel That Unravels the Complex Tapestry of Crime, Family, and the Chase for the Ever-Elusive American Dream
Recent release “John Boy” from Page Publishing author John Michele is a gripping tale of two young men from Italian immigrant backgrounds whose lives converge in Boston’s North End. John Boy, a hopeful believer in the American dream, and Roberto, a street-smart survivor shaped by his Sicilian roots, navigate their intertwined destinies through love, politics, and the shadow of the Mafia.
New York, NY, November 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Michele, who enjoys gardening and spending time with his family and friends, has completed his new book, “John Boy”: a compelling set against the vibrant neighborhoods of Boston and the picturesque landscapes of Italy that explores the intricacies of life, crime, and love through the lens of Italian American culture.
“John Boy and Roberto, descendants of immigrants from the same town in Italy, by chance find their lives interwoven as young adults in the Italian neighborhood in Boston, the North End,” writes John. “Their early years have little or no resemblance to one another’s early life experiences.
“John Boy, a moniker given to him by his great-uncles, is surrounded by a huge loving family who will always have his back, and he knows it. Roberto, although he was born in America, returns with his Italian father to Italy at an early age after his mother died. He grew up without family on the streets of Palermo, Sicily. He is street-smart and knows how to play life’s game as he sees it.
“John Boy fervently believes in the American dream, the shining city on a hill. He loves America and its founding fathers, especially James Madison, so much so, he is considered by some to be naive and gullible as he becomes involved in Boston’s political scene. He, too often, spouts off about important people who have influenced his thinking.
“Roberto becomes fully indoctrinated into the life of the Mafia in Sicily and in New England. He is self-educated, well-read, and driven to better himself, and he is connected to important Mafia men. He and John Boy are, in more than some ways, alike, but attack life’s opportunities in different ways. Before John Boy attains a seat in Boston’s city council, attempts are made on his life.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Michele’s poignant tale promises to captivate readers with each turn of the page, as they discover how John Boy and Roberto’s lives take a dramatic turn from each other despite their similar roots. Expertly paced and character-driven, “John Boy” offers profound insights into the complexities of family, loyalty, and the American experience, exploring how one’s relationships can be both a blessing and a curse.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "John Boy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
