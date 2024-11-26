Author John Loring’s New Book, "Ukraine-Russia 1961," is a Collection of Photographs Taken by the Author During His Journey Behind the Iron Curtain During the Cold War

Recent release “Ukraine-Russia 1961” from Page Publishing author John Loring presents a series of photographs that recounts the author’s audacious trip into the heart of the Cold War, revealing the unseen landscapes of Russia and Ukraine. Joined by fellow student Jean-Louis Karcher, Loring embarks on a treacherous journey from Paris to Russia.