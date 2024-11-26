Author John Loring’s New Book, "Ukraine-Russia 1961," is a Collection of Photographs Taken by the Author During His Journey Behind the Iron Curtain During the Cold War
Recent release “Ukraine-Russia 1961” from Page Publishing author John Loring presents a series of photographs that recounts the author’s audacious trip into the heart of the Cold War, revealing the unseen landscapes of Russia and Ukraine. Joined by fellow student Jean-Louis Karcher, Loring embarks on a treacherous journey from Paris to Russia.
West Palm Beach, FL, November 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Loring, an artist whose works are in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum, the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum, the Chicago Art Institute, the Boston Museum of Art, the Dallas Museum of Art, the Yale Art Gallery, and the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts, has completed his new book, “Ukraine-Russia 1961”: a captivating assortment of photographs taken during the author’s extraordinary journey alongside his friend through Russia and Ukraine during the Cold War. This work not only illuminates the challenges faced by the two young adventurers but also reveals the stark realities of life behind the Iron Curtain at a time when access to these countries was nearly impossible.
Born in Chicago in 1939, author John Loring earned a BA in English from Yale before attending four years at the Beaux Arts in Paris, studying painting and printmaking. He lived in Paris from 1960 to 1971, working on his lithographic prints with one-man shows in Paris, Vienna, and Venice while opening and running a boutique for Yves Saint Laurent in Venice for three years. In 1971, he moved to New York, continued painting and printmaking while writing hundreds of magazine essays on art and design, the majority for Architectural Digest. His prints were given three one-man shows, one at Ivan Karp’s Hundred Acres Gallery in SoHo and two at Pace Editions on Fifty-Seventh Street. In 1979, he was made design director and senior executive of Tiffany & Co., a position he held for thirty years until 2009. He has published twenty-two books on art, design, and architecture. He holds an honorary doctor arts degree from Pratt Institute in New York.
“Ukraine–Russia 1961” reveals the unseen Russia and Ukraine behind the impenetrable Iron Curtain at the height of the Cold War, when no foreigners could gain access to Russia or its southern territory, Ukraine. Author John Loring and Jean-Louis Karcher, both twenty-one-year-old first year students at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris, were going to see Russia, however difficult that was. Closely monitored by the KGB throughout their journey, Loring and Karcher managed their journey and, despite the Russian government’s best efforts, were able to sneak photographs out of the region, which the author now presents in his book.
The author shares, “Once in Kiev, we were awed by the magnificence of its famed ancient monuments not left in dynamited ruins in WWII by the Nazis or the antireligion Bolsheviks It was forbidden to enter St. Sophia Cathedral and take photographs. We entered and photographed. The captions and possibly only photographs of Ukraine in 1961 that follow in this colorful and unique book tell the remainder of our eventful, unique, wondrous, and death-defying adventure in 1961.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Loring’s enthralling tale offers a unique glimpse into a world shrouded in secrecy and tension, serving as a testament to the power of photography to capture truth in a world rife with deception. Blending together adventure and history alongside stunning imagery, “Ukraine-Russia 1961” offers readers a fascinating, never-before-seen perspective on a tumultuous era, whose lasting impact still echoes to this very day.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Ukraine-Russia 1961” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
