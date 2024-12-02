"KISS!: Plant-Based Eating" by Michelle Garrett-Chambers to Launch December 2024 from Publish Your Purpose
Author, chef, and plant-based eating advocate Michelle Garrett-Chambers will release her new informational cookbook, “KISS!: Plant-Based Eating” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-148-3, 979-8-88797-147-6, 979-8-88797-149-0) this Wednesday, December 4.
Douglas, United Kingdom, December 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Embark on a transformative journey towards a healthier lifestyle with Michelle Garrett-Chambers’ "KISS! Plant-Based Eating." If you've ever felt the desire to go vegan or plant-based but found yourself stuck due to time constraints, budget worries, or simply not knowing where to start, this book is your ultimate guide. Authored by someone who has faced these challenges firsthand, this book offers a practical and straightforward approach to adopting a plant-based diet without frustration and confusion.
The Food Heart Method, a simple and effective blueprint created by the author, offers a fast track to understanding what you need to eat in a day, every day, for optimal health. She demystifies the transition to a vegan diet by breaking it down into three simple steps: preparing your mind, preparing your kitchen, and preparing your time. You'll learn what ingredients to buy, how to use those ingredients effectively in your cooking, and how to construct a nutrient-dense plate that satisfies both your taste buds and nutritional needs. With a focus on mindset change as a powerful tool, this book will help you overcome the mental barriers to dietary change and ease into healthier eating, one day at a time. You'll find a shopping guide, tips on essential kitchen gadgets, and easy-to-follow recipes that make plant-based cooking a breeze.
"KISS! Plant-Based Eating" is packed with valuable insights and practical advice, offering both the nutritional knowledge and the culinary skills you need to thrive on a plant-based diet, even if you're not a confident or enthusiastic cook. Get ready to transform your eating habits and embrace a healthier, sustainable way of living.
Get your copy of "KISS! Plant-Based Eating" at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DNGH9QJ1
Michelle will join Jenn T. Grace of PYP on December 4th at 10:45AM EST to celebrate the launch of KISS! Plant-Based Eating. The event can be viewed live at: youtube.com/watch?v=z5dYA78n6Tg
There will be a book launch event and author talk for KISS! Plant-Based Eating on Thursday, December 19th on the 4th Floor of the Queen Victoria House in Douglas, Isle of Man starting at 6:00 PM. (Event Address: 4th Floor, Queen Victoria House, Victoria St, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1)
Born, raised, and educated on the Isle of Man, Michelle Garrett-Chambers grew up surrounded by an abundance of foods growing readily on the hedgerows, fields, and glens that were her childhood playground.
Learning from her grandparents how to recognise edibles from toxic plants, which mushrooms were good to pick and which to leave alone. The importance of soil health, how to plant, nurture, and harvest foods that were then prepared and cooked, ready to feed the family. Her grandmother was always there with a natural remedy for all ailments; her medicine cabinet was all of nature.
This love of real food, taken straight from the earth to the plate, stayed with Michelle throughout her life, through which the correlation between plant-based wholefoods and good health became ever more apparent as the connection between processed foods and poor health became clear.
Fueled by this knowledge gained from her roots, and armed with the wisdom handed down the generations from her grandparents, Michelle took courses in both vegan and alkaline nutrition before embarking on her life’s purpose: giving everyone the ability to feed themselves well without the confusion that surrounds what we eat and how in the modern world.
Still living on the Isle of Man, Michelle now resides in the ancient capital of the isle with her son and their cat. She has dedicated her life to researching plant-based nutrition and educating others, and working towards change in how we think about food and our relationship with nature.
You can learn more about Michelle and her work at BeNourished.im
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday December 4, 2024, 154 pages, 8.5" x 11”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-147-6
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-148-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-149-0
The Food Heart Method, a simple and effective blueprint created by the author, offers a fast track to understanding what you need to eat in a day, every day, for optimal health. She demystifies the transition to a vegan diet by breaking it down into three simple steps: preparing your mind, preparing your kitchen, and preparing your time. You'll learn what ingredients to buy, how to use those ingredients effectively in your cooking, and how to construct a nutrient-dense plate that satisfies both your taste buds and nutritional needs. With a focus on mindset change as a powerful tool, this book will help you overcome the mental barriers to dietary change and ease into healthier eating, one day at a time. You'll find a shopping guide, tips on essential kitchen gadgets, and easy-to-follow recipes that make plant-based cooking a breeze.
"KISS! Plant-Based Eating" is packed with valuable insights and practical advice, offering both the nutritional knowledge and the culinary skills you need to thrive on a plant-based diet, even if you're not a confident or enthusiastic cook. Get ready to transform your eating habits and embrace a healthier, sustainable way of living.
Get your copy of "KISS! Plant-Based Eating" at your favorite place to buy books, now available for purchase here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DNGH9QJ1
Michelle will join Jenn T. Grace of PYP on December 4th at 10:45AM EST to celebrate the launch of KISS! Plant-Based Eating. The event can be viewed live at: youtube.com/watch?v=z5dYA78n6Tg
There will be a book launch event and author talk for KISS! Plant-Based Eating on Thursday, December 19th on the 4th Floor of the Queen Victoria House in Douglas, Isle of Man starting at 6:00 PM. (Event Address: 4th Floor, Queen Victoria House, Victoria St, Douglas, Isle of Man IM1)
Born, raised, and educated on the Isle of Man, Michelle Garrett-Chambers grew up surrounded by an abundance of foods growing readily on the hedgerows, fields, and glens that were her childhood playground.
Learning from her grandparents how to recognise edibles from toxic plants, which mushrooms were good to pick and which to leave alone. The importance of soil health, how to plant, nurture, and harvest foods that were then prepared and cooked, ready to feed the family. Her grandmother was always there with a natural remedy for all ailments; her medicine cabinet was all of nature.
This love of real food, taken straight from the earth to the plate, stayed with Michelle throughout her life, through which the correlation between plant-based wholefoods and good health became ever more apparent as the connection between processed foods and poor health became clear.
Fueled by this knowledge gained from her roots, and armed with the wisdom handed down the generations from her grandparents, Michelle took courses in both vegan and alkaline nutrition before embarking on her life’s purpose: giving everyone the ability to feed themselves well without the confusion that surrounds what we eat and how in the modern world.
Still living on the Isle of Man, Michelle now resides in the ancient capital of the isle with her son and their cat. She has dedicated her life to researching plant-based nutrition and educating others, and working towards change in how we think about food and our relationship with nature.
You can learn more about Michelle and her work at BeNourished.im
About PYP: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: Wednesday December 4, 2024, 154 pages, 8.5" x 11”, hardcover, paperback, and eBook.
$19.99 paperback, ISBN 979-8-88797-147-6
$39.99 hardcover ISBN 979-8-88797-148-3
$9.99 eBook ISBN 979-8-88797-149-0
Contact
Publish Your PurposeContact
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Niki Garcia
860-281-1583
www.publishyourpurpose.com
Categories