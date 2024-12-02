"KISS!: Plant-Based Eating" by Michelle Garrett-Chambers to Launch December 2024 from Publish Your Purpose

Author, chef, and plant-based eating advocate Michelle Garrett-Chambers will release her new informational cookbook, “KISS!: Plant-Based Eating” (Publish Your Purpose, 2024, ISBN 979-8-88797-148-3, 979-8-88797-147-6, 979-8-88797-149-0) this Wednesday, December 4.