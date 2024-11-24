Abba Platforms Inc. Secures $11 Million in Funding Round Led by Run4 Capital to Drive Expansion Across Africa

Africa’s rapidly growing peer-to-peer mobile payment platform, Abba App (formerly Abba Wallet), today announced the successful closing of $11 million in a funding round, led by Run4 Capital, the investment arm of RUN4 Consultoria e Gestão de Negócios, a Luanda, Angola-based business management firm.