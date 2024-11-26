A Comprehensive Guide to Startup Success - "Business Strategy for Entrepreneurs," by Luis B. Mata

Luis B. Mata’s Business Strategy for Entrepreneurs offers a detailed exploration of key strategies for startup success. The book features real-world case studies, such as Netflix’s industry pivot, and practical frameworks designed to help founders navigate challenges and identify growth opportunities. Combining actionable insights with lessons on strategic planning and resilience, the book serves as a resource for entrepreneurs at various stages of their journey.